RAAF Base plays a $1.2 billion role in city's future

SONIC sounds of air force jets and jumbos flying overhead in Ipswich delivers more to the region than simply spectacular sights.

In the next decade, RAAF Base Amberley, the largest air base in the southern hemisphere, is expected to play an even bigger role in Ipswich's economy.

From a small 275ha pasture in 1939, Amberley has grown to become a 2751ha operation and one of Australia's most significant defence assets.

As the most senior military rank on the base, Air Commodore Ken Robinson acts as its mayor.

"We've got, on any day, more than 8000 people coming through the four entry points into this base," he said.

A KPMG study in late 2016 found RAAF Base Amberley directly contributed 5500 jobs and $550 million into the Ipswich region.

"You're talking about every year in the Ipswich region, half a billion dollars of economic contribution from this base," Air Commodore Robinson said.

The study found Amberley contributed $1.2billion each year into the broader southeast Queensland economy.

"We have roughly 4000 full-time uniform people on this base, about 1200 reservists and about 1500 defence industry people," he said. "They're people who are working for Boeing, Lockheed Martin and all those other big defence industries and they are the backbone of our defence capability.

"While they may not be wearing the uniform, they're just as much a part of defence."

The jobs and investment in the facility will continue.

A new air operations facility has been built along with a new hanger and runway apron as part of a $1.2billion capitalisation of the base.

No. 6 Squadron moved into its new facility at RAAF Base Amberley prior to the operation of the RAAF EA-18G Growler. CPL Colin Dadd

Air Commodore Robinson said the project was about "cementing some key capabilities" at the airbase.

"It changes it from where it was just an F-111 base in the '80s and '90s to now being not only a fighter base but an integrated logistics base as well," he said.

All of Australia's eight C-17 aircraft - the heavy ships with an ability to transport tonnes of equipment - are based at Amberley.

"This place here is the home and the hub of Australia's strategic airlift," Air Commodore Robinson said.

"The thing about this base that the Ipswich community can be so proud of that it is people living and working in the Ipswich community who are hopping on or loading those aeroplanes or preparing the humanitarian, disaster relief stores for those aeroplanes that the very next day are providing relief in Papua Nu Guinea, Fiji, Indonesia or lots of locations around the world."

More than 60 aircraft, army units and simulators are based at Amberley.

Later this year, No.35 Squadron will join the mini-city - moving its C-27 aircraft into a new hanger.

Air Commodore Robinson said Ipswich could be proud of how far the base had come since the preceding days of the Second World War.

"I don't want to understate the importance of our relationship with the broader Ipswich community," he said.

"It's really a great national asset we have here and a great economic driver for the region.

"I am incredibly blessed to be the commander of this base that has such a strong and warm relationship with the community and business leaders.

"It has been strong for decades and I think that's a great thing because the air base has been very mindful of the community."