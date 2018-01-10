RAAF base a significant driver of Qld's economy: Pyne

QUEENSLAND businesses are on the cusp of an economic and jobs boom as a result of the investment the Federal Government is making in our future defence capabilities, reveals a report by KPMG.

As a result of the Government's commitment to RAAF Amberley, the Queensland economy is expected to be more than $1.2billion larger, with almost an 7000 more jobs by 2020.

Significantly, almost a third of these jobs are expected to be created right up to 2019-20, with almost 2800 jobs being added to the economy over that time.

Queensland's defence industry is the key sector benefiting from RAAF Base Amberley, with $522million in value added to the industry this financial year projected to increase to more than $1billion by 2019-20.

Minister for Defence Industry Christopher Pyne said Amberley is a significant driver of Queensland's economy, and government spending provides substantial benefits to the Ipswich community and surrounding region.

"This is a great example of what happens when the Government puts its shoulder to the wheel, and leverages its defence spending to create Australian jobs and grow Australian industry," Mr Pyne said.

"We've made a number of announcements which have led to this boom in Queensland Defence industry.

"Companies like TAE, a company based in Amberley who will be maintaining the engines for Joint Strike Fighters from all over the world, have been big beneficiaries of the Government's commitment to the Australian defence industry," he said.