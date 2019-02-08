RAAF Amberley lifts urgent stock into flood-ravaged city

LIFTING: Aircraftwoman Hannah Wright, loads pallets of supplies due for dispatch from RAAF Base Amberley to assist people affected by the Townsville floods.

LIFTING: Aircraftwoman Hannah Wright, loads pallets of supplies due for dispatch from RAAF Base Amberley to assist people affected by the Townsville floods. Nicci Freeman

WITH road and rail cut by devastating flooding, RAAF Amberley has dispatched several heavy-lift aircraft to replenish food stocks in north Queensland.

Townsville residents are mopping up after one year's rain fell over the city in about one week.

On Sunday night the spillway gates of Ross River Dam were fully opened, draining about two million litres of water and inundating many areas of Townsville.

With the major natural disaster leaving supermarket shelves empty, RAAF Base Amberley swung into action.

A deal was struck between the Australian Defence Force, Woolworths and Coles for the RAAF to drop much-needed supplies up north.

About 70 tonnes of produce and essential items were loaded and flown from RAAF Amberley in Brisbane to Townsville via air movements personnel and three Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster aircraft to replenish stores in areas with exhausted stock.

The late-night delivery ensured urgently-needed fresh product and household items were back on the shelves in flood-ravaged north Queensland.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has launched the Queensland Floods Appeal, calling for people to donate to The Australian Red Cross Society, UnitingCare, Salvation Army, St Vincent de Paul Society Queensland and GIVIT.

For more information visit www.qld.gov.au/emergency/emergencies-services/help-disaster.