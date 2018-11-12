QUU 'still planning' leak repair job

QUEENSLAND Urban Utilities has promised Walloon residents it is making progress in efforts to fix a leaking water pipe on Queensland Rail land.

Pauline Evans contacted the Queensland Times on Thursday to complain about a steady flow of water from the broken pipe for the past five months.

The leak is coming from the vicinity of the corner of Stocks Lane and Buckley Rd,with the water flowing into a nearby waterway

Mrs Evans told the QT there was enough water flowing from the leak for a fish to swim in. QUU spokeswoman Michelle Cull confirmed the leak was located within QR property on Buckley Rd.

"The leak was reported to us in June and our crews have attended several times to assess the pipe and determine the equipment needed for the repairs,” Ms Cull said.

"As the pipe is located close to the railway line, it's a complex job which has required extensive planning to ensure the work can be done safely.

"We're liaising closely with Queensland Rail regarding the necessary access permission for the site so the repairs can be carried out.”

No timeline was provided for the repair job.