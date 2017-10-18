24°
QUU has water startup challenge for Ipswich

QUEENSLAND Urban Utilities wants Ipswich's brightest minds to register for its first Water Startup Challenge.

The hack-style event will be held at Ipswich's innovation hub Fire Station 101 this weekend.

Queensland Urban Utilities spokesperson Michelle Cull said the aim of #WaterStartup17 was to engage the local community, as well as support entrepreneurs in their start-up journey.

"The challenge we're putting to teams is about how we can use new technology to create the water and sewerage network of the future," she said.

"We're asking questions like: what could we do with data to make our customer's lives better? And, how can our water networks help make cities more liveable, connected and enabled?

"On the final day of the event, teams will pitch their ideas to a panel of expert judges - and we can't wait to hear their inventive solutions.

"You don't need to have a team to register; the event is all about meeting new people and generating new ideas."

To register go to: http://bit.ly/waterstartup17.

