Ipswich MP concerned about toxicity of e-cigarettes

FEDERAL MP Shayne Neumann weighed in on the e-cigarette debate, saying there was not enough evidence to make them legal in Queensland.

"A recent report by the Senate Committee on Economics identified a lack of medical evidence that proved e-cigarettes were safe for consumption, and raised concerns about the toxicity of some of the ingredients used in e-cigarettes," he said.

"At this point, there simply isn't enough evidence about the long-term health effects of electronic cigarettes to be able to say whether or not they should be made legal or not."

Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann says quitting is better than using an e-cigarette. Rob Williams

Mr Neumann said he believed smokers would continue to use tobacco, even if they tried to substitute smoking for vaping.

"Smoking represents one of the most serious health risks facing Ipswich residents. It has serious health effects, uses valuable public health resources and can be disastrous for families," he said.

What is a 'vape'?

It's an electronic cigarette where you put "e-juice" into a tank

The device has a button to press sends an electrical charge

This vaporises the liquid, which is inhaled

There are many flavours, from cookie and grape to pina colada and tobacco

- TGS owner, Naeem Ismail

"While we're always open to suggestions about ways we can help smokers quit, the World Health Organisation said that there will be a significant number of smokers who will continue to consume tobacco even if they have access to e-cigarettes.

"At the end of the day, there is no substitute for quitting altogether."

But what do you think? We took to the streets to ask if you would use an e-cig or vape.

Here's what you had to say:

"No, I wouldn’t use vapes. I don’t smoke but they seem even unhealthier than tobacco." - Anthony Betts, Toowooba David Nielsen

"Yes, I used them and swapped them for smoking (tobacco) because I thought it was healthier but then I went back." - Ellie Wilson, North Ipswich David Nielsen