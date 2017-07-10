Quitting Facebook was tough but revealed a lot

Those of you who read the QT this time last week will know I made a commitment.

I pledged I would quit Facebook outside of my work duties as a digital producer and journalist for the QT and I did, pretty much.

As soon as I woke up, bleary-eyed at 5am on Monday morning, I picked up my phone and checked the time.

Mindlessly I opened Facebook and started scrolling before realising what I'd done and closing it down.

This happened multiple times throughout the day.

It was out of the physical habit that I'd open up the Facebook app on my phone before suddenly realising what I'd done.

As the week continued I noticed myself doing this less and less before, finally, on Sunday, I didn't.

While it might be down to a combination of things, I can honestly say I feel a whole lot better mentally and physically than I did this time last week.

Although keeping in touch with people was a lot more difficult, I realised I stopped comparing my life to other people's as much and didn't take in so much negativity.

All things considered, while Facebook is a valuable tool for communication, but it doesn't hurt taking a break from it.