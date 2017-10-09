33°
News

'Quite uncomfortable': Muggy conditions forecast all week

Emma Clarke
by

IPSWICH is going to be wet and muggy all week.

Cloudy conditions and isolated showers are forecast right through to Sunday with the chance of a thunderstorm today and tomorrow.

While the highest temperatures this week will peak at 33 today and could drop down to 14 degrees by Thursday, the dew point temperature means the city will be 'muggy and quite uncomfortable'.

Dew point temperatures from 15 degrees and above feel "muggy, quite uncomfortable and oppressive'.

The dew point temperature will sit between 17 and 19 today and reaching up to 21 on Thursday.

Topics:  bom ipswich weather muggy rainfall

Ipswich Queensland Times
