‘Quite odd’: Car stood out on night of club firebombing

Witnesses at the Whiskey Au Go Go inquest who were at the club the night it was firebombed have struggled to recall details of the evening.

The first two witnesses called on Wednesday at the inquest into the 1973 arson attack warned the court they struggled to remember many of the details relating to the case.

Sylvia Harper had attended the nightclub on the night of the fire to see The Delltones play. She gave a statement to police about her memories of the night in 1973 but said she now struggled to remember many of the details.

"It's very hard," she said.

"It's things that have happened so long ago."

The drums of petrol used to ignite the blaze at Whiskey Au Go Go nightclub.

Ms Harper said she remembered going to the club with her friend Gordon who picked her up in his orange Dodge Charger and they parked outside the Whiskey Au Go Go nightclub when they arrived about 10pm.

Ms Harper said she could not recall the entrance of the club, whether they paid an entry fee, what they spoke about with the club manager John Bell who she believed was friends with Gordon but she couldn't recall their conversation.

She said the pair left about 1.45am and one element she clearly recalled was a black or dark blue Chrysler Valiant parked across the road from the club in a service station parked the opposite direction to cars surrounding it which she thought was "quite odd".

"… all the other cars were parked looking in the opposite way and I thought it was quite funny," she said.

The Whiskey Au Go Go nightclub after the fire bombing.

Another witness Gregory Clarke gave evidence he and his then girlfriend Jennifer and her stepsister Marie had gone to the Whiskey Au Go Go on the night of the fire to see The Delltones play.

They had never been to the club before.

He said the trio arrived about 7.20pm and left just after 2am, only minutes before the firebombing.

Mr Clarke said he didn't recall seeing anyone in the reception area when he left but said Jennifer and Marie later mentioned seeing a black or dark coloured car with no lights on in the vicinity of the Fortitude Valley nightclub.

The inquest continues.

Originally published as 'Quite odd': Car stood out on night of club firebombing