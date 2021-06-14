Menu
Palmwoods man Quinn Challis Martin Vaney, 21. Picture: Facebook
Quinn Challis Vaney: Palmwoods addict in court for MDMA haul

Alex Treacy
by
14th Jun 2021 3:37 PM
A young Sunshine Coast man began "riding down the wrong road" after a period of bullying at school and his parents' divorce, leading to his ultimate arrest for a massive haul of five different illicit drugs discovered at his residence, a court has heard.

Palmwoods man Quinn Challis Martin Vaney, 21, pleaded guilty to seven offences in Brisbane Supreme Court on Monday.

Most seriously, they included possessing a commercial quantity of MDMA, as well as possessing cannabis, LSD (aka acid), Diazepam, and Xanax.

The court heard Cleveland-born Vaney was arrested and charged following a police search warrant executed on his Palmwoods address on April 24 last year.

Inside, they discovered nine clipseal bags brimming with white powder, capsules and tablets, which was revealed to be 11.7g pure MDMA in 18g of substance; as well as 22g of cannabis, six Diazepam tablets, 43 tabs of LSD, a quantity of Xanax and various drug paraphernalia.

It was accepted by the court the drugs were for personal use but had the potential to be sold commercially due to their quantity and variety.

Defence counsel Nathan Turner told the court his client, who had no criminal history, fell into "protracted polysubstance" drug abuse and addiction following a period of bullying at high school and the divorce of his parents when he was a teen.

He had been using cannabis since the age of 13, Mr Turner said, and had been diagnosed with a depressive disorder.

Vaney's arrest was a "great relief" to him, Mr Turner said, as it broke the cycle of addiction and acted as a "turning point" in his life.

Numerous character references were tendered on Vaney's behalf, including one which said he "knew deep down he was riding down the wrong road".

Justice Glenn Martin sentenced Vaney to 18 months' imprisonment with immediate release on parole.

