Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A view from the new Icon Tower building in Ipswich's CBD. Post Office Clock Tower. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times
A view from the new Icon Tower building in Ipswich's CBD. Post Office Clock Tower. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times David Nielsen
News

Quick timeout for city's town clock

3rd Jul 2018 12:01 AM

YOU could be forgiven for thinking time stood still in the Ipswich CBD yesterday.

One of the city's most familiar landmarks, the town clock, stopped ticking for only the fourth time in the past decade.

Clock tower supervisor Neville Olbitzky said the historic machine, which has looked over Ipswich for more than a century, was "out of synchronisation" and required a visit from a specialist technician.

The issue was only noticed early yesterday.

"The clock was a few minutes out on Monday morning," Mr Olbitzky said.

"It was only on Monday that it started to go out of time.

"There are only one or two guys in Queensland who can work on these clocks. It is a specialist job.

"I've been in the building nine years and this is only the fourth time this has happened."

Mr Olbitzky said he hoped to have the town clock up and running again on Friday.

ipswich ipswich town clock
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Renovation rescue planned for historic houses

    premium_icon Renovation rescue planned for historic houses

    Property THE three houses and four duplexes are undergoing a three-month refurbishment to prepare them for sale.

    • 3rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    PFAS: Potentially contaminated soil moved next to creek

    premium_icon PFAS: Potentially contaminated soil moved next to creek

    News 16,000 cubic metres of soil moved at RAAF Amberley Base

    • 3rd Jul 2018 5:00 AM
    Man claims council's 'poor management' lost his life savings

    premium_icon Man claims council's 'poor management' lost his life savings

    Council News Flood victim was assured by council the property could be built upon

    Police investigating crash after truckie critically injured

    Police investigating crash after truckie critically injured

    News UPDATE: Forensic Crash Unit police called in to serious truck crash

    Local Partners