Quick timeout for city's town clock

A view from the new Icon Tower building in Ipswich's CBD. Post Office Clock Tower. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

YOU could be forgiven for thinking time stood still in the Ipswich CBD yesterday.

One of the city's most familiar landmarks, the town clock, stopped ticking for only the fourth time in the past decade.

Clock tower supervisor Neville Olbitzky said the historic machine, which has looked over Ipswich for more than a century, was "out of synchronisation" and required a visit from a specialist technician.

The issue was only noticed early yesterday.

"The clock was a few minutes out on Monday morning," Mr Olbitzky said.

"It was only on Monday that it started to go out of time.

"There are only one or two guys in Queensland who can work on these clocks. It is a specialist job.

"I've been in the building nine years and this is only the fourth time this has happened."

Mr Olbitzky said he hoped to have the town clock up and running again on Friday.