Quick-thinking strangers help when man collapses

THANK YOU: Malcolm and Olwen Arbuthnot. Malcolm has returned home from hospital after strangers came to his aid after a fall at Booval Fair.

A CROWD of quick-thinking strangers who rushed to an elderly man's assistance after he fell has been credited with preventing serious injuries.

On March 28, Malcolm Arbuthnot was waiting for his wife Olwen outside the Harvest Market fruit shop at Booval Fair when he collapsed.

Within seconds, a market employee, security guard and young woman were by his side providing medical assistance.

The fall left the 75-year-old man with a lump on his head, a black eye and broken nose.

He was taken to St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital where he remained for more than a week.

Returning to his Silkstone home yesterday with a battered face, Mr Arbuthnot said he did not recall much of the incident.

"All I remember is I was on my back and I woke up and saw there were all these strange faces over me," he said.

Mrs Arbuthnot said her husband was shaken by the experience, which could have been worse if the unknown strangers were not around.

"It was wonderful for them to come to help," she said.

"A young girl was there and she knew about first aid.

"Everyone seemed to take over and know what to do whereas I would have panicked."

It was a regular morning in Booval for the Arbuthnot couple.

Moments earlier Mr Arbuthnot was relaxing with a coffee and talking with passing friends he regularly meets while out shopping.

"He sat down while I did my shopping," Mrs Arbuthnot recalled.

"When I went to get the fruit I was about to walk out and I saw this man leaning over someone and it was Malcolm.

"I didn't know what had happened - he hasn't been well for months."

Mrs Arbuthnot did not catch the names of the passing helpers, but said they "were wonderful".

"I did put a bit on Facebook to thank the man from Harvest Market but I don't know who they were," she said.

Mr Arbuthnot praised the group who came to his assistance. "Thank you," he said.

"It is very much appreciated."

The couple, who have been married for 57 years, said they would spend the next few days relaxing, recovering and watching the Commonwealth Games swimming competition.

Mrs Arbuthnot also praised the friendly and helpful bus drivers who have taken her each day to see Malcolm at St Andrew's Ipswich Private Hospital.