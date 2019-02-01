Quick-thinking catches drain dumper in the act

LITTER BUG: Kirra Lovell leaves court after admitting to causing an environmental nuisance.

LITTER BUG: Kirra Lovell leaves court after admitting to causing an environmental nuisance. Ross Irby

SUSPICIOUS, a quick-thinking resident snapped a photo when he saw a woman dump a large bag into a stormwater drain at Springfield Lakes.

She looked at him and smiled before driving away, but it wasn't the last she would hear of the incident.

Police were called and tracked the registration of the woman's car.

Kirra Lovell, who lived only a kilometre away, was charged with an environmental offence.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Kirra May Lovell, 20, from Springfield, pleaded guilty to wilfully and unlawfully causing environmental nuisance at Springfield Lakes on January 3.

Magistrate David Shepherd said Lovell should be aware that the offence carried a maximum penalty of 1,165 penalty units, or the equivalent of a $150,000 fine.

Prosecutor Sergeant Matt Donnelly said police received a call at 5.30pm on January 3 about the dumping incident.

Lovell was seen to dump a large bag into a concrete stormwater drain.

Police opened the suitcase and inside found large banner for the Stroke Foundation.

Sgt Donnelly said when they went to her home Lovell knew why they had come, saying it was about dumping the suitcase.

She told police that she had once worked for the Stroke Foundation and as the property was not hers she had not known what to do with it.

Lovell knew it had been the wrong thing to do.

The items were not biodegradable and would have caused a blockage in the drain, causing an environmental nuisance.

Mr Shepherd then warned her about the serious penalties that can apply, saying that while he was not suggesting it was the most serious of cases, it was something that she and others should be aware of.

Lovell told the court she was unemployed.

"My mother supports me. She has to work two jobs," Lovell said.

Mr Shepherd said the circumstances of the offence were unusual and fined Lovel $500. Because of her age and lack of prior offending he did not record a conviction.