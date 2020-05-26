'Beautiful' ending to mum's dramatic driveway birth

BABY IN A HURRY: Beth Boardman gave birth to her son Rex (now 12 weeks) on the driveway after a very quick labour. Picture: Warren Lynam

A COAST mother is extremely grateful for her neighbours who helped her through the dramatic driveway delivery of her second son.

Beth Boardman had only been living in her Palmwoods home for three months when she gave birth to her son Rex on her driveway after an unexpectedly quick labour.

Mrs Boardman said she had been at home alone with her eldest son Jackson, 1, when she started having contractions.

"Forty minutes it took from when my contractions became regular to when I had him, so it was really scary," she said.

"I was in the car and my husband was on the phone to the ambulance getting ready to deliver the baby and my mum was running inside getting towels and doing everything they were asking her to do and I also had my eldest boy with me who didn't know what was going on, so he was upset.

"The ambulance got there two minutes before I gave birth. They (paramedics) stood me up out of the car and I gave birth on the driveway, so it was pretty full-on."

FAMILY TIES: Beth and Luke Boardman with their children Jackson, 1, and Rex (12 weeks). Picture: Warren Lynam

The mother-of-two said it was lucky the paramedics arrived in time.

"The (umbilical) cord was wrapped around his neck a few times so he didn't cry straight away and he was a little bit blue, but after a few minutes he was all good. But it was very lucky that the paramedics got there just as I had him," she said.

Born on March 4, Rex was one day overdue when he made his rushed entrance.

"I was in shock because I didn't think it was going to happen so quickly and I had only had two Panadols and that doesn't do much when you are in labour, so I had no pain relief," she said.

Beth Boardman and her newborn son Rex. Picture: Warren Lynam.

Being extremely pregnant when she and her family moved in, Mrs Boardman hadn't had the chance to introduce herself to her neighbours and was amazed by the support from strangers.

"We had one neighbour come from across the road who collected my eldest boy and took him to the park which was great because he was getting upset seeing me in pain," she said.

"Another lady came out at 6am the next day to collect all my groceries from a Coles delivery and took them back to her house and stored them in her fridge until we could get home and unpack everything and I had people coming over bringing me flowers … and offering to do our shopping for us.

"It was so beautiful because it was a scary time and we weren't sure what was happening with the coronavirus.

"So to know that we were in a street with so much support and such lovely people was so heartwarming and we felt safe and more comfortable."

Mrs Boardman and Rex spent three days in hospital before returning home.