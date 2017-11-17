'Innocent until proven guilty': Mayor on suspended staffers

AT THE risk of provoking suggestions of inappropriate involvement in the State Election or of my council's decision relating to the present status of the council officers presently facing serious charges of corruption, I wish to completely distance myself from the comments and stance of the One Nation candidate for Ipswich relating to his political advisor who is facing serious charges of violence including that of rape (QT 16/11).

Firstly, as I have always said, everyone deserves the right to the presumption of innocence.

That is the basis of a civilised and lawful society.

That is not in question.

There is a distinct difference in council's approach to that of the One Nation candidate.

We have been decisive in suspending these officers from duty and removing any influence they could have on council decisions or staff.

They are effectively "persona non grata" until council can satisfactorily determine their ongoing status with the organisation or pending the outcome of the charges.

The concerning irony here is that the One Nation candidate has continued to utilise the services of his staffer during the campaign as well as try to assert himself as an advocate against domestic violence.

One Nation staffer Sean Black comes out of the police watch house in Brisbane, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Mr Black has been charged with several assault charges. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING DAN PELED

The two matters are not exclusive but incontrovertibly related and conflicted.

I stand by the leadership and position of council and question the position taken by the One Nation candidate.

MAYOR ANDREW ANTONIOLLI

Ipswich City Council

*Note: Person non grata means an unacceptable or unwelcome person