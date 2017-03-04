Questions asked on mental health accountability

QUEENSLANDERS should be shocked to learn of the total disarray engulfing the secretive Mental Health Review Tribunal under this Palaszczuk Government.

Claims of unlawful appointments, nepotism and thousands of client cases still under a cloud are symptoms of a mental health system in crisis. How can we have confidence in a system that operates in secret and is accountable to no one?

In Parliament recently we saw Labor's Health Minister Cameron Dick ram through legislation to protect the secretive mental health tribunal process at the expense of families who have lost loved ones at the hands of patients released by the tribunal.

What has been revealed over the last few months is a mental health tribunal in meltdown and a Labor Government that is doing nothing about it. Rushing through amendments to correct a major legal bungle will do nothing to answer many of the questions left unanswered.

It's time Annastacia Palaszczuk and her Health Minister offered the transparency and accountability Queenslanders expect from their government.

JOHN-PAUL LANGBROEK

LNP Shadow Minister for Health