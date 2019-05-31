Queensland’s top pet names and breeds revealed

Three-month-old Luna the kitten has one of the most popular pet names. Picture: Tara Croser.

THIS year's most popular pet names have been unleashed, with some newcomers among the list of old faithfuls.

Kelvin Grove resident Helen Young, who owns three-month-old ragdoll cross kitten, Luna, said choosing her beloved cat's name - which means 'moon' - came down to her love of astrology.

"I love the moon and I think it's healing," Ms Young said.

"I think animals show characteristics to match the meanings of their names. Luna has brought me a lot of happiness and healing," she said.

RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said ragdolls were a popular choice for cat owners, in second place to the most popular, the domestic shorthair.

For dogs, the maltese cross won the popularity contest, closely followed by the cavoodle, border collie, labrador and staffordshire bull terrier.

Ms Young said Luna had a beautiful temperament but goes "crazy" on nights with a full moon.

"She meows and purrs and runs around, it's really funny."

DOGS

Charlie

Bella

Ruby

Max

Molly

CATS

Luna

Bella

Milo

Frankie

Oscar