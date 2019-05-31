Queensland’s top pet names and breeds revealed
THIS year's most popular pet names have been unleashed, with some newcomers among the list of old faithfuls.
Kelvin Grove resident Helen Young, who owns three-month-old ragdoll cross kitten, Luna, said choosing her beloved cat's name - which means 'moon' - came down to her love of astrology.
"I love the moon and I think it's healing," Ms Young said.
"I think animals show characteristics to match the meanings of their names. Luna has brought me a lot of happiness and healing," she said.
RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said ragdolls were a popular choice for cat owners, in second place to the most popular, the domestic shorthair.
For dogs, the maltese cross won the popularity contest, closely followed by the cavoodle, border collie, labrador and staffordshire bull terrier.
Ms Young said Luna had a beautiful temperament but goes "crazy" on nights with a full moon.
"She meows and purrs and runs around, it's really funny."
DOGS
Charlie
Bella
Ruby
Max
Molly
CATS
Luna
Bella
Milo
Frankie
Oscar