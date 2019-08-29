Queensland’s top 20 schools for every grade revealed

An analysis has broken down this year's results by year levels, allowing parents to take a glimpse into how their school is doing at Year 3, 5, 7 and 9.

A BROAD mix of schools from across the Sunshine State have reasons to celebrate their results in this year's NAPLAN tests.

The release of the 2019 preliminary results by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed that schools from across Queensland scored highly in reading, writing, numeracy, spelling, and grammar and punctuation.

A Courier-Mail analysis has broken down this year's results by year levels, allowing parents to take a glimpse into how their school is doing at Year 3, 5, 7 and 9.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE RESULTS FOR YEARS 3, 5, 7 AND 9

Some schools were stand-outs in certain year levels, such as the Queensland Academy for Science Mathematics and Technology, which posted the top results for Year 7 students.

The Southport School were among the Top 10 scoring schools for Year 3, as were Cannon Hill Anglican College for Year 5 and Year 7.

Meanwhile Mt St Michael's College and St Peters Lutheran College Year 9 students were among Queensland's top performers this year.

Some schools also performed highly across multiple year levels. St Margaret's Anglican Girls School, Rainworth State School, Ashgrove State School, Indooroopilly State School and St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School appear in both the Top 10 for Year 3 and Year 5 students.

A number of the top high schools - Brisbane Grammar School, Brisbane Girls Grammar School, Brisbane State High School, All Hallows' School, St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace, Somerset College - posted strong scores in both Year 7 and Year 9.

See the Top 20 performing schools for each year level below.

TOP YEAR 3 RESULTS

1. St Margaret's Anglican Girls School

2. Ashgrove State School

3. St Peters Lutheran College

4. Rainworth State School

5. Indooroopilly State School

6. The Southport School

7. St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School

8. A B Paterson College

9. Wilston State School

10. Moreton Bay College

11. Sunnybank Hills State School

12. St Columba's Primary School (Wilston)

13. Anglican Church Grammar School

14. St Joseph's Primary School (Corinda)

15. Bardon State School

16. Ironside State School

17. Kenmore South State School

18. Whitsunday Anglican School

19. Robertson State School

20. Wishart State School

Year 3 Students Jasmine Moody, Penelope Cronin and Mia Vidler at St Margaret's Anglican Girls School. Pic: Lachie Millard

TOP YEAR 5 RESULTS

1. Brisbane Grammar School

2. Somerville House

3. Rainworth State School

4. St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School

5. Sunnybank Hills State School

6. St Margaret's Anglican Girls School

7. Ashgrove State School

8. Indooroopilly State School

9. Cannon Hill Anglican College

10. Good News Lutheran School

11. Eagle Junction State School

12. Brisbane Boys' College

13. Chapel Hill State School

14. Fig Tree Pocket State School

15. Wishart State School

16. Sherwood State School

17. All Hallows' School

18. Clayfield College

19. Anglican Church Grammar School

20. Brisbane Central State School

Year 7 students Mason Storey, Gabrielle Ferguson, and Sam Taylor at Cannon Hill Anglican College. Pic: Tara Croser.

TOP YEAR 7 RESULTS

1. Qld Academy for Science Mathematics & Technology

2. Brisbane Grammar School

3. Brisbane Girls Grammar School

4. Brisbane State High School

5. All Hallows' School

6. St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School

7. Somerset College

8. St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace

9. Ormiston College

10. Cannon Hill Anglican College

11. Townsville Grammar School

12. Ipswich Grammar School

13. Somerville House

14. St Peters Lutheran College

15. St Margaret's Anglican Girls School

16. All Saints Anglican School

17. Anglican Church Grammar School

18. A B Paterson College

19. Hillbrook Anglican School

20. Mansfield State High School

Brisbane Girls Grammar School students Alyssa Godinho, Eva Lusk, Aily Chang and Elsie Butler. Pic: Nigel Hallett

TOP YEAR 9 RESULTS

1. Brisbane Girls Grammar School

2. St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School

3. Brisbane Grammar School

4. Brisbane State High School

5. Mt St Michael's College

6. All Hallows' School

7. St Margaret's Anglican Girls School

8. St Peters Lutheran College

9. St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace

10. Somerset College

11. Ormiston College

12. Anglican Church Grammar School

13. Clayfield College

14. Somerville House

15. Sunshine Coast Grammar School

16. Mansfield State High School

17. Hillbrook Anglican School

18. Townsville Grammar School

19. Cannon Hill Anglican College

20. St Rita's College