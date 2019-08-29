Queensland’s top 20 schools for every grade revealed
A BROAD mix of schools from across the Sunshine State have reasons to celebrate their results in this year's NAPLAN tests.
The release of the 2019 preliminary results by the Australian Curriculum, Assessment and Reporting Authority has revealed that schools from across Queensland scored highly in reading, writing, numeracy, spelling, and grammar and punctuation.
A Courier-Mail analysis has broken down this year's results by year levels, allowing parents to take a glimpse into how their school is doing at Year 3, 5, 7 and 9.
Some schools were stand-outs in certain year levels, such as the Queensland Academy for Science Mathematics and Technology, which posted the top results for Year 7 students.
The Southport School were among the Top 10 scoring schools for Year 3, as were Cannon Hill Anglican College for Year 5 and Year 7.
Meanwhile Mt St Michael's College and St Peters Lutheran College Year 9 students were among Queensland's top performers this year.
Some schools also performed highly across multiple year levels. St Margaret's Anglican Girls School, Rainworth State School, Ashgrove State School, Indooroopilly State School and St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School appear in both the Top 10 for Year 3 and Year 5 students.
A number of the top high schools - Brisbane Grammar School, Brisbane Girls Grammar School, Brisbane State High School, All Hallows' School, St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace, Somerset College - posted strong scores in both Year 7 and Year 9.
See the Top 20 performing schools for each year level below.
TOP YEAR 3 RESULTS
1. St Margaret's Anglican Girls School
2. Ashgrove State School
3. St Peters Lutheran College
4. Rainworth State School
5. Indooroopilly State School
6. The Southport School
7. St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School
8. A B Paterson College
9. Wilston State School
10. Moreton Bay College
11. Sunnybank Hills State School
12. St Columba's Primary School (Wilston)
13. Anglican Church Grammar School
14. St Joseph's Primary School (Corinda)
15. Bardon State School
16. Ironside State School
17. Kenmore South State School
18. Whitsunday Anglican School
19. Robertson State School
20. Wishart State School
TOP YEAR 5 RESULTS
1. Brisbane Grammar School
2. Somerville House
3. Rainworth State School
4. St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School
5. Sunnybank Hills State School
6. St Margaret's Anglican Girls School
7. Ashgrove State School
8. Indooroopilly State School
9. Cannon Hill Anglican College
10. Good News Lutheran School
11. Eagle Junction State School
12. Brisbane Boys' College
13. Chapel Hill State School
14. Fig Tree Pocket State School
15. Wishart State School
16. Sherwood State School
17. All Hallows' School
18. Clayfield College
19. Anglican Church Grammar School
20. Brisbane Central State School
TOP YEAR 7 RESULTS
1. Qld Academy for Science Mathematics & Technology
2. Brisbane Grammar School
3. Brisbane Girls Grammar School
4. Brisbane State High School
5. All Hallows' School
6. St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School
7. Somerset College
8. St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace
9. Ormiston College
10. Cannon Hill Anglican College
11. Townsville Grammar School
12. Ipswich Grammar School
13. Somerville House
14. St Peters Lutheran College
15. St Margaret's Anglican Girls School
16. All Saints Anglican School
17. Anglican Church Grammar School
18. A B Paterson College
19. Hillbrook Anglican School
20. Mansfield State High School
TOP YEAR 9 RESULTS
1. Brisbane Girls Grammar School
2. St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School
3. Brisbane Grammar School
4. Brisbane State High School
5. Mt St Michael's College
6. All Hallows' School
7. St Margaret's Anglican Girls School
8. St Peters Lutheran College
9. St Joseph's College, Gregory Terrace
10. Somerset College
11. Ormiston College
12. Anglican Church Grammar School
13. Clayfield College
14. Somerville House
15. Sunshine Coast Grammar School
16. Mansfield State High School
17. Hillbrook Anglican School
18. Townsville Grammar School
19. Cannon Hill Anglican College
20. St Rita's College