Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HEATING UP: BoM released its 2019/20 Summer Outlook showing most of the country likely to see a continuation of the warmer and drier than average conditions experienced through spring.
HEATING UP: BoM released its 2019/20 Summer Outlook showing most of the country likely to see a continuation of the warmer and drier than average conditions experienced through spring.
News

Queensland’s summer outlook is here and its not looking good

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
29th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT's shaping up to be a very warm and dry summer, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, which has released its official outlook for the next few months.

Released yesterday, the bureau's 2019/20 Summer Outlook showed most of the country is likely to see a continuation of the warmer and drier than average conditions experienced through spring.

Bureau manager of long-range forecasting, Dr Andrew Watkins, said Queensland's summer is looking very dry.

"We are seeing very high odds that 80 per cent of the state will experience drier and warmer than average conditions," he said.

Dr Watkins said the outlook was a reminder for communities to be alert to over the coming months.

"We've already seen significant bushfire activity during spring, and the outlook for drier and warmer than average conditions will maintain that heightened risk.

The average summer outlook for Gladstone next week is a maximum of 29.8C, with a minimum of 21.6C.

More Stories

bureau of meteorology queensland weather summer outlook
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How council changes will impact Ipswich community groups

        premium_icon How council changes will impact Ipswich community groups

        News Funding, printing and meeting places were at the top of the list of talking points for more than 70 community organisations

        Retirement village with 200 living units approved

        premium_icon Retirement village with 200 living units approved

        Council News It will be built on land adjoining an Ipswich private school.

        Drag racing identity in cocaine bust

        premium_icon Drag racing identity in cocaine bust

        News Drag racer John Cannuli hauled before a Supreme Court judge.

        All you need to know about the Ipswich City Council election

        All you need to know about the Ipswich City Council election

        Council News The March 2020 local government elections are fast approaching.