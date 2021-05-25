Queensland’s schoolboy elite named after finals

The stars came out to play as Queensland's schoolboy elite flexed their muscles in Secondary School Rugby League grand finals today at Kawana.

The 14-15 years and 16-18 years championships culminated with the naming of two Queensland merit teams.

South Coast won the 14-15 years grand final 28-20 over a fast finishing Met West, leading to the announcement of the state side.

The 16-18 years decider between South Coast and Met North wll start at noon, covered by www.couriermail.com.au this afternoon. That state side will be named by 2pm.

The Queensland teams, 14-15 years: 1. Mark Nosa (Marsden SHS), 2. Sunny Kama (PBC SHS), 3, Robertson Tusi-Tofu (Wavell SHS), 4. Tom Morcom (Shalom College), 5. Izayah Petricevich (Coombabah SHS), Javon Andrews (Marsden SHS), Zan Harrison (PBC SHS), 8. Ben Uini (Wavell SHS), 9. Tyrus Salanoa (Keebra Park SHS), 10. Oliva Laulualo (Ipswich SHS), 11. Riley Buchanan (PBC), 12. Prestyn Laine-Sietu (Wavell SHS, 13. Kaiden Lahrs (Kirwan SHS). Interchange: Zac Herdegen (Redcliffe SHS), Kane Self (Ipswich SHS), Tevita Penaia (St Brendan's), Jett Bryce (Keebra Park), David Leota (IGS), Zac Garton (Calroundra SHS).

The player of the carnival 14-15 years age group was Metro North Prestyn Laine-Sietu of Wavell SHS.

Prestyn Laine-Sietu was played of the carnival. Pictured here with Harry Grant and Christian Welch.

14-15 YEARS GRAND FINAL

SOUTH COAST v MET WEST

Palm Beach Currumbin SHS excitement machine Ray Puru lit up the Kawana Sports Complex with a scintillating grand final performance for South Coast 14-15 years outfit n the 28-20 win.

NRL talent scouts at the match would have edged forward in their seats watching Puru's speed, anticipation and passing game.

Despite Met West prop David Leota (IGS) almost single handedly dragging his side back into the contest, and a flood of late tries, South Coast were always infront of the game after cracking the match open late in the first half with three tries in five minutes leading up to halftime.

South Coast won the 14-15 years final.

Firstly halfback Zane Harrison (PBC) scampered from short range after the dancing feet of Puru (PBC) had fractured the Met West defensive line, providing field position for Harrison to strike.

RELATED LINKS

RECORD LIVESTREAM DEAL FOR LANGER TROPHY, PAYNE CUPS

IS THIS QLD NEXT NRL HALF?

FUTURE MAROONS EXPOSED - QSSSRL PLAYERS TO WATCH

Then South Coast interchange forward Sam Stephenson (PBC) stormed his way past Met West's front line, and a quick play the ball enabled five-eight Nayte Saaga (TSS) to take advantage of a retreating defensive line and score.

A big moment came just on halftime.

Young Puru shone for South Coast.



We had seen the running game of Puru, but as the match evolved his passing game also came into play and slick work on the left side saw Finnigan cross.

Importantly Met West were first team to score in the second half when big prop David Leota (IGS) thundered over out wide, reducing the margin to 14-4.

But that man Puru was too good again just minutes later.

After initially turning defence into attack with an exciting run from the back of his side, he watched his side push up the field before calling for the ball again on the right hand edge, leading to him sliding over in the corner.

It was then becoming a bridge too far for Met West.

Loeta then scored his second try, before Puru engineered the clincher - breaking clear, passing to Saaga who offered a beautiful pass to Bryce who scored.

It was an exciting match to start with, featuring end to end play between the teams across the opening 25 minutes.

Met West bookends David Leota (IGA) and Mafiou Cherif (Ipswich SHS) ploughed forward, while South Coast edge forwards Jett Bryce (Keebra Park) and Jac Finnigan (PBC) threatened.

--

Originally published as Queensland's schoolboy elite named after finals