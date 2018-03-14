Drivers in Toowoomba and Ipswich hit hard by speed cameras

MORE than a $1 million in fines have been dished out from mobile speed cameras on the Warrego Highway, new figures have revealed.

Almost half of the fines have come from mobile cameras on the Warrego at Withcott in the Lockyer Valley, while a larger amount has come from Brassall.

But the state's most lucrative mobile speed camera in Brisbane has lined the state's coffers with a potential $3 million - out-earning the next most profitable site by $2 million.

Documents released by police show the state's top 10 mobile cameras issued infringements worth about $8 million last year.

The busiest camera, on Petrie Terrace's downhill Hale St, issued more than 18,000 speed notices.

Incredibly, this was nearly five times as many as the next most prolific camera on the Logan Motorway at Drewvale.

.

Stakeholders highlighted potential factors behind the high hit rate of the Hale St camera which earnt about $16,760 for every hour it was switched on.

"You've got a lot of traffic movements as people try lining up for the right lanes, whether that is related to them not watching their speedo enough to make sure they're staying within the limit," RACQ technical and safety policy executive manager Steve Spalding said.

"Or whether it's because it's on a gradient and people are less watching their speed, they're the things you can only assume might play a part."

Mr Spalding said speed cameras were necessary but RACQ preferred other options to unmarked mobile cameras.

"Our members overwhelming and repeatedly tell us they like to see a visible police presence like a cop on the road that is there to deal with all those road safety behaviours," he said.

The top 10 mobile speed camera sites issued a combined 41,000 speed notices, with Hale St accounting for over 40 per cent of infringments.

All but one of the sites were located in southeast Queensland.

Of the notices issued by the Hale St camera, about 14,800 were for speeding less than 13km/h over the limit.

A further 3000 were picked up by motorists travelling between 13 and 20km/h over the speed limit.

Nine leadfoots were stung for driving more than 40km/h over the limit, which carries a $1177 fine plus eight demerit points and six months' suspension.

The Pedestrian Council of Australia has urged Queensland to focus more on point to point speed cameras.

"The vast majority of people who speed, go through a speed camera and the second they're through it they speed up again," council boss Harold Scruby said.

"In most cases the public is very much on side with (speed to speed cameras) because there's no suggestion there's a momentary lapse of concentration."