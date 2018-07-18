Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some Queensland tradies are earning more than $90 an hour in 2017-18.
Some Queensland tradies are earning more than $90 an hour in 2017-18.
News

Queensland’s most expensive tradies revealed

by Daryl Passmore
18th Jul 2018 3:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CONSUMERS are paying the price with a big surge in the cost of hiring builders in Queensland in the past year.

New figures from ServiceSeeking.com.au, which monitors hundreds of thousands of quotes, show the cost of builders rose by a third from $66.77 per hour to $88.63.

And earthworks contractors are now earning $92.41 an hour gross.

Spokesman Jeremy Levitt says increasing rates reflect supply and demand and urges people renovating or building homes to compare quotes to get the best price.

"There are a lot of jobs coming through, particularly in southeast Queensland. That inevitably pushes up ­prices," he said.

ABS data released last week shows Queenslanders spent more than $14 billion on residential building work in the year to March.

Master Builders Queensland deputy chief executive Paul Bidwell. Picture: Liam Kidston
Master Builders Queensland deputy chief executive Paul Bidwell. Picture: Liam Kidston

That included $1.1 billion on renovations and additions, a figure tipped to reach almost $1.5 billion in the coming 12 months.

Overall, tradies' fees increased by 6.75 per cent in the Sunshine State during 2017-18, the second-biggest growth in the country after South Australia.

Other big risers include oven installers and repairers - up 27.7 per cent to $83.02 an hour - and tilers, whose fees jumped by more than a quarter to $55.33.

Removalists, who topped last year's list, dropped to the third most expensive - their average hourly rate falling 2.4 per cent to $87.91.

Master Builders Queensland deputy chief executive Paul Bidwell said: "There's no doubt prices are going up, but not at that scale … But builders' margins are very slim."

 

Graphic showing Queensland's most expensive tradies in 2017-18.
Graphic showing Queensland's most expensive tradies in 2017-18.

Related Items

Show More
careers jobs tradies

Top Stories

    'Wrong, unjust, livid': What councillors told Hinchliffe

    premium_icon 'Wrong, unjust, livid': What councillors told Hinchliffe

    Council News Here's what each Ipswich councillor said when they provided a response to the State Government's second show-cause notice.

    Council asks for $2m to fix three dangerous intersections

    premium_icon Council asks for $2m to fix three dangerous intersections

    Council News Ipswich City Council has applied for projects to be funded

    No winners as women's pokies night ends in all out brawl

    premium_icon No winners as women's pokies night ends in all out brawl

    Crime Knee-jerk reaction lands mother, daughters in front of the court

    How one photo drove young weightlifter to national success

    How one photo drove young weightlifter to national success

    eXtra Proud coach recalls defining moment in pupil's journey.

    Local Partners