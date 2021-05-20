Queensland’s largest Celtic celebration is back

The Gathering has returned and will be held this weekend at the Ipswich Turf Club.

PULL out that kilt and dust off the bagpipes as Queensland’s largest Celtic festival is back for 2021 this weekend.

Festival director Nick Tomkins said The Gathering is a way to learn about lost Celtic history in Ipswich with the event returning to the city on Sunday.

“Ipswich has quite a long heritage with a Celtic connection, particularly the Welsh,” Mr Tomkins said.

“The whole Blackstone area was founded with Welsh immigrants who came out and started the mining area throughout Ipswich, a lot of Scottish settlers as well.

“Because of the way Ipswich is now, a lot of the history is gone and we want to make sure we celebrate it as a big part of Ipswich history.

“We’ll have the Ipswich Historical Society on hand on the day to showcase the history to people, and on the Saturday before the main festival, we’re doing some satellite events at the historical centre, including a bus tour through Blackstone.”

A celebration of all things Celtic, the festival offers visitors the chance to learn how to play the bagpipes, get involved in Highland games such as the caber toss, kilted dash and tug of war and eat traditional food like Haggis.

Modern Celtic rock, Highland dancers and traditional music will all be on show, including the Queensland Pipe Band Spectacular.

Mr Tomkins said the long-running event is a way for the Ipswich community to get together and celebrate after COVID-19 put off many events last year.

It was started by the City of Ipswich Pipe Band started 30 years ago as the Ipswich Gathering of the Clans.

About 4500 people attended the event in 2019 and about 5500 visitors are expected this year.

“I think The Gathering is about being interactive, and about celebration,” Mr Tomkins said.

“It’s positive, it’s music, it’s culture, and it’s performance.

“It’s really important post COVID to get out there and celebrate our culture and get together as a community.”

Not just for those with the blood of the old clans running through their veins, The Gathering is open for people of all ages who want to get involved in celebrating not only Celtic history but the Ipswich community as a whole.

Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding said Ipswich City Council is happy to host the festival for its 30th anniversary at the Ipswich Turf Club.

“Ipswich has such a rich and long cultural history and I am honoured to be asked to act as your Chieftain of the Clan for The Gathering,” Mayor Harding said.

“Fortunately we are in a period of relative peace and my role will be far less complex and challenging, but I look forward to this wonderful opportunity to take part in the festival and celebrate the pipe bands, games and dancing competitions.

“We are lucky to have such passionate people and first-class facilities in Ipswich to continue this tradition and I look forward to the day.

“The Gathering becomes a major cultural festival on the Australian calendar and a multi-day event right here in our proud city.”

The Gathering will run in a COVID-Safe environment in accordance with state government guidelines.

