Queensland’s epic ‘Super Bowl’ campaign

Tourism and Events Queensland will launch a Super Bowl-style advertising blitz during the AFL Grand Final in a bid to lure millions of Aussie travellers to the Sunshine State.

With economic modelling predicting that the game will generate an estimated $20 million for the state's economy, The Courier-Mail can reveal that Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) will unleash a marketing offensive aimed at AFL fans across the country craving a Queensland holiday.

Almost a dozen ads, voiced by legendary Channel 7 AFL commentator Bruce McAvaney, will run during the grand final telecast, highlighting some of Queensland's best tourist attractions.

The Super Bowl gridiron game is the biggest event in American television and advertising space is richly coveted for the priceless exposure it delivers to a massive audience.

Vision from a new Tourism and Events Queensland campaign to air during the AFL grand final.

TEQ has used the same philosophy for the series of ads targeted at the millions of interstate AFL fans - particularly in Victoria, where residents are counting down to a relaxation in travel restrictions.

TEQ chief executive Leanne Coddington said Saturday's broadcast was a unique opportunity to show millions of Australians why Queensland is the perfect next holiday destination.

"The AFL Grand Final is one of the highest-rating, if not the highest-rating, sports events in Australia every year so we were determined to find a way to use this opportunity, in partnership with Channel 7, to show millions of Australians the true beauty of Queensland," she said.

"We could think of no one better, or more synonymous with the AFL, than Bruce McAvaney to do just that and we are beyond excited that he has voiced these very special videos.

"When you think of great moments in AFL grand final history you think of Bruce calling the action, and now his unique voice and turn of phrase will be calling all the Queensland action as well."

Channel 7 AFL commentary legend Bruce McAvaney will voice the new Queensland tourism ads.

The videos show Queensland's tourism gems - from the beauty of the Great Barrier Reef, to the idyllic waters of the Whitsundays, the vast open spaces of the Outback and the enviable lifestyle of the Gold Coast.

The game has already ­captured the imagination of the sporting public with an allocation of almost 10,000 tickets selling out in just 19 minutes on Tuesday.

The rest of the 30,000 seats are expected to go to corporate sponsors and members from Richmond and Geelong, but there is a chance a final allocation of unclaimed tickets could go on sale to the public Thursday.

Images from one of the Tourism and Events Queensland ads to be voiced by Bruce McAvaney during the AFL grand final.

The AFL's presence in Queensland this season - after the competition was forced to abandon coronavirus-ravaged Melbourne, has already injected more than $70 million into the state's economy, with the grand final tipped to add another $20 million to the state's coffers.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland advocacy general manager Amanda Rohan said small businesses would receive a desperately needed increase in revenue, but she called the crowd cap a "missed opportunity".

"With current restrictions still in place, venues will be missing out on patronage which otherwise they would have welcomed and could have provided a real boost to local businesses everywhere," she said. "We'd still encourage everyone to make a night of the game. If you can't get a booking at your local, order some takeaway, and that way our small businesses can still experience an injection from grand final fever."

A screen shot from one of the videos.

Last year's AFL grand final injected about $180 million into the national economy, but that included a crowd of more than 100,000 at the MCG and the presence of the GWS Giants who brought a large contingent of interstate supporters.

A smaller crowd and ongoing COVID-19 restrictions are expected to result in a lower boost this year.

Griffith University Department of Tourism, Sport and Hotel Management lecturer Jason Doyle said the finale would still boost Queensland's struggling economy as people get out and "enjoy the festivities".

The videos feature locations from around Queensland.

"It will give many retailers much-needed cash and that flows into a social element of delivering a once in a lifetime event," he said. "The grand final tag, status and prestige of the event carries great weight. It's a dual benefit with people out to celebrate, enjoy and be a part of it while giving back to the economy whether it be taking an Uber, getting something to drink or eat before the game and accommodation after.

"It's going to be a boon for the Brisbane economy."

