Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland motorists are saving money at the bowser by checking prices on apps and websites. Picture: Jerad Williams
Queensland motorists are saving money at the bowser by checking prices on apps and websites. Picture: Jerad Williams
Letters to the Editor

Queensland's COVID travel bans unfair on family

17th Aug 2020 1:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Truth in politics has taken yet another low turn with the closure of the Queensland border to people from areas that have had far fewer COVID-19 cases.

I'm all for Queensland protecting its citizens and deciding whether or not holiday makers can enter.

Closing the border to genuine need based on a lie is another thing all together.

Our family has been local since the late 50s and all but myself still live there.

My mother is now of advanced age and in care and for years we have made the trip to Queensland 4-5 times a year to contribute to her care. 

The State Government website states: "From 1.00 am on Saturday 8 August 2020, the State of New South Wales, ............... and the Australian Capital Territory are declared as COVID-19 hotspots.

I note that the ACT is the jurisdiction with the longest period without a single COVID-19 case; as of Monday, 37 days.

Just to be clear, we have been wearing masks in public since March, have been in isolation for months, not weeks, and as caring children, very much aware that introducing COVID-19 into the aged care community would be catastrophic.

Despite all this we are arbitrarily lumped into a convenient category and point-blank refused entry with no basis in fact and not even the option to self quarantine unless you fly.

How about having an option for those who can demonstrate good health, allowing the care of the aged to be shared amongst a broader group for the benefit of us all?

Name withheld, Canberra

coronavirusipswich letters to the editor queensland government
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The inferno that changed the face of Ipswich forever

        Premium Content The inferno that changed the face of Ipswich forever

        News It has been 35 years since a ferocious blaze ripped through an iconic department store. We look back at the devastating day.

        Cop car smashing police puncher ‘distressed’ by jail stint

        Premium Content Cop car smashing police puncher ‘distressed’ by jail stint

        News A court has heard an Ipswich teen filmed herself smashing up a police car

        LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LAST DAYS: Read everything for $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        Where to get the cheapest fuel in Ipswich

        Premium Content Where to get the cheapest fuel in Ipswich

        News Find out which bowsers are selling fuel cheap today in Ipswich