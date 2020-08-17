Queensland's COVID travel bans unfair on family

Queensland motorists are saving money at the bowser by checking prices on apps and websites. Picture: Jerad Williams

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Truth in politics has taken yet another low turn with the closure of the Queensland border to people from areas that have had far fewer COVID-19 cases.

I'm all for Queensland protecting its citizens and deciding whether or not holiday makers can enter.

Closing the border to genuine need based on a lie is another thing all together.

Our family has been local since the late 50s and all but myself still live there.

My mother is now of advanced age and in care and for years we have made the trip to Queensland 4-5 times a year to contribute to her care.

The State Government website states: "From 1.00 am on Saturday 8 August 2020, the State of New South Wales, ............... and the Australian Capital Territory are declared as COVID-19 hotspots.

I note that the ACT is the jurisdiction with the longest period without a single COVID-19 case; as of Monday, 37 days.

Just to be clear, we have been wearing masks in public since March, have been in isolation for months, not weeks, and as caring children, very much aware that introducing COVID-19 into the aged care community would be catastrophic.

Despite all this we are arbitrarily lumped into a convenient category and point-blank refused entry with no basis in fact and not even the option to self quarantine unless you fly.

How about having an option for those who can demonstrate good health, allowing the care of the aged to be shared amongst a broader group for the benefit of us all?

Name withheld, Canberra