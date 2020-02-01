Queenslanders mount unbelievable form reversal

SOFTBALL: Tigers superstar Joshua Routledge is the first resident in the history of the Ipswich Softball Association to earn selection to an Australian side.

The 17-year-old will line up for the Aussie under-18s at the World Cup in New Zealand next month after featuring heavily for Queensland as they pulled off what can only be called a miraculous turnaround to claim the National Championship for the fourth consecutive year.

Pumped repeatedly by NSW during the competition’s pool stages, including an embarrassing 21–0 shellacking in the game preceding the finals, they were written off by all and sundry.

Arrogant NSW spectators were overheard saying their team would flog the men from the Sunshine State.

But as they often do, the maroons pulled together, had a good, hard look in the mirror and made a commitment to do it for each other.

“We turned it around,” Routledge said.

“It’s nothing that we haven’t done before. We’re the only state to win it four years in a row.

“There was a bit of doubt in the team. Quite a few of us were doubting ourselves thinking that they have got us.

“But we stayed strong. Our leaders stepped up and told everyone that this is what we had trained for.”

It was a result built on defence, with the maroons prevailing 3–1 in a low-scoring affair.

“It was a really good game,” Routledge said.

“Defence-wise we were really strong.

“But only one state can come out on top and we came out on top.”

Routledge has won national titles before. He was a member of victorious under-15, 16 and 17 state outfits over the last three years but this time was different. Given Queensland were the underdogs, it meant so much more.

The utility player hit two home runs across the tournament but it was his glove work in the outfield that caught the attention of national selectors and saw him named in the All Star merit side.