Queenslanders honoured on Queen’s Birthday list

Queenslanders from around the state have been recognised on this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours list. Here’s some of the names that made it.

VANESSA FOWLER

The sister of Allison Baden-Clay has been recognised for her tireless work in domestic violence prevention.

Vanessa Fowler, who recently announced she was taking over from veteran journalist Kay McGrath as co-chairwoman on the Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Council, will receive a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for services to social welfare organisations.

Allison, a mother-of-three and accomplished ballerina who spoke multiple languages, was murdered by her husband Gerard in 2012.

Following her sister's murder, Ms Fowler helped establish the Allison Baden-Clay Foundation, taking on the roles of director and chairman of the board.

Vanessa Fowler has worked tirelessly in domestic violence prevention after her sister’s murder.

The foundation has worked to educate the public on being an "effective bystander" and recognising the signs of an unhealthy or dangerous relationship.

She has also worked tirelessly to bring the topic of coercive control into public discussion.

"I am honoured that my personal advocacy has been recognised through this award. I share this honour with my family and those who work tirelessly for the Allison Baden-Clay Foundation," Ms Fowler said.

Ms Fowler has said she wants to spend her time at the helm of the Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Council educating young people.

HARVEY LISTER

Australian events king Harvey Lister thinks big.

The brains behind the new Brisbane Live arena and entertainment precinct, Mr Lister has been instrumental in the delivery of more than 40,000 major gigs.

From Olympic Games and World Cup Rugby League to concerts by contemporary music's greatest, if it's a crowd-pulling spectacle, the Lister name is behind it.

In his 50-year career, his venues have hosted stars such as Billy Joel, Pink, Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, The Eagles, Rod Stewart, Tina Turner and Luciano Pavarotti.

Harvey Lister with wife Margie. Picture: Steve Pohlner

Now, the chairman and chief executive of ASM Global (Asia Pacific) has been awarded an AM for significant service to the arts, tourism, sport, and to the venue management and events industries. The father-of-four and grandfather-of-four, who lives in Hamilton with wife Margie, said it was a huge honour. "I am truly humbled and want to thank my family, and the many people who have been there throughout my career for their generosity, loyalty and camaraderie," Mr Lister said.

Starting out in public relations in 1971 for Myer, Mr Lister quickly moved into the entertainment industry. In 1986, he expanded into venue management with the opening of Brisbane Entertainment Centre. ASM Global now manages more than 350 major venues worldwide, including Suncorp Stadium and the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.

PHILIP BACON

He is one of Australia's most respected cultural figures and Brisbane art dealer and philanthropist Philip Bacon has been honoured in today's Queen's Birthday list.

Mr Bacon, 74, was made a Member of the Order of Australia in 1999 and awarded the Centenary medal in 2001. Now he adds to those honours an AO (Officer, Order of Australia) for distinguished service to the arts, to social and cultural organisations and through support for young artists. Philip Bacon Galleries in Fortitude Valley is regarded by many as Australia's finest commercial art gallery and Bacon is a national figure sitting on the boards of Opera Australia, the National Gallery of Australia and Brisbane Festival.

Brisbane art dealer and philanthropist Philip Bacon. Picture Tara Croser.

Without fuss or fanfare he has contributed hugely to the arts sector through his philanthropy and sponsorship.

Mr Bacon said he is surprised and delighted by his latest honour.

"When I was fortunate enough, back in 1999, to be awarded an AM, I was thrilled and totally surprised, as I was simply working in a field I loved and doing what I enjoyed, and utterly believed in," Mr Bacon (pictured) said.

"That is, that the arts mattered, artists mattered, the institutions that produced shows and exhibitions mattered, and that anything I could do to help that ecology thrive and grow, I would, and should.

"Now, some 22 years later, being awarded the AO is just as surprising, and unexpected."

DR PHILLIP ASPINALL, ARCHBISHOP OF BRISBANE

The Archbishop of Brisbane, the Most Reverend Dr Phillip Aspinall, has warmly welcomed his Queensland Birthday award, which he said recognised the tireless work of many people inside the church.

"This is really their honour,'' Archbishop Aspinall said.

"Despite our failings, we strive to do good work.

"In these times when there has been some deserved criticism of the church, it is reassuring to know that so many people of faith give of themselves generously and compassionately to serve others."

The Anglican Archbishop of Brisbane, Dr Phillip Aspinall.

Archbishop Aspinall's Companion (AC) of the Order of Australia (General Division) is for eminent service to the ­Anglican Church of Australia.

It recognises the development of ecumenical relationships and professional standards through commitment to social justice and ­welfare.

"It is my hope that the church can be there for everyone seeking spiritual guidance and support,'' Archbishop Aspinall said.

He has been the Archbishop of Brisbane since 2002. From 2005 to 2014, he was the Primate of Australia, the highest position in the Anglican Church of Australia.

Within two weeks of being appointed Archbishop of Brisbane, he established an independent inquiry into the handling of sex abuse allegations and has encouraged victims to come forward to seek assistance and to enable proper action to be taken.

GREG CHAMBERLIN

One of Queensland's great "gentlemen of the press'' has been honoured once again for his leading role in Australian media, this time with an Order of Australia for services to print journalism.

Greg Chamberlin, who edited The Courier-Mail during the 1986/87 investigations into corruption which led to the groundbreaking Fitzgerald Inquiry, was honoured in 2015 with a Queensland Clarion Award for leadership in journalism.

When informed he was on this year's Queen's Birthday honours list he displayed the modesty which is a defining characteristic, questioning whether there had been some bureaucratic mix-up.

"I was wondering whether someone had made a mistake,'' he said from his Brisbane home.

It was in 1962 that Mr Chamberlin first walked into the newsroom at the Toowoomba Chronicle.

Former Courier-Mail editor Greg Chamberlin. Picture: Tara Croser

He was raised on a farm in the tiny Darling Downs hamlet of Gowrie Little Plain where the notion of a journalistic career was largely a foreign concept.

"I suppose the journalist was thought of as some sort of gum chewing individual with a press card stuck in his hat band,'' he said.

His extraordinary career was to take him to Brisbane and then Canberra where, as a young man in his early 20s, he was the baby of the press gallery, reporting on the Holt government in the late 60s. A World Press Institute Fellowship followed, sending him to the United States where he travelled across 41 states and met towering figures of the Nixon era including 1972 Democrat presidential nominee George McGovern.

Yet it was that period in late 1986-87 when, as acting editor and later editor of The Courier-Mail, that he acknowledges as one of the great defining periods of his career.

"And yet it was not really my achievement,'' he said.

"It was Bob Gordon (chief-of-staff) who wanted to look at the issue.''

The "issue'' was illegal brothels in Fortitude Valley, and the first reporter Gordon assigned to cover the matter, which involved close dealings with the city's criminal underworld, was quickly persuaded to cease investigations.

"I think he got a fast trip down a long line of stairs.''

Fearless reporter Phil Dickie got hold of the story and would not let go. As the legal writs mounted Mr Chamberlin held his nerve, relying on the sound legal advice of lawyer Doug Spence to navigate his way through a legal minefield as he continued to pursue the issue of state corruption.

"I think we had about 17 writs by the time the Fitzgerald Inquiry began,'' he said.

"There is no question the Fitzgerald Inquiry changed the state,'' Mr Chamberlin said.

"And I am grateful for this award.''

