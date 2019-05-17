Queenslander crowned Business Woman of the Year

NewDirection Care founder Natasha Chadwick has been crowned 2019 Telstra Australian Business Woman of the Year. Picture: Jamie Hanson

THE founder of a Queensland aged care facility has been crowned the 2019 Telstra Australian Business Woman of the Year.

Natasha Chadwick, the chief executive of NewDirection Care, has been pioneering an innovative approach to aged care for the past seven years. She has created a first of its kind new "microtown" residential community at Bellmere, west of Caboolture, for the elderly, as well as those living with early onset dementia and complex care needs

At the national awards ceremony in Sydney on Thursday night, Telstra's group executive of Transformation and People Alex Badenoch congratulated Ms Chadwick on her award.

"Ms Chadwick has a strong vision for a sector that desperately needs change," Ms Badenoch said.

"Her model disrupts the status quo and addresses an issue that is gaining national attention. She leads this change with grit, resilience and compassion."

Residents at Ms Chadwick's microtown live in 17 share houses and are supported by staff with access to services including shops, cafes, cinemas and beauty salons.

"Instead of 120 people living under one roof in traditional institutional aged care, we have seven (people per house)," Ms Chadwick said.

Her next step is licensing the concept to other providers and scaling the microtown into a medium-density highrise. She has previously spoken about how her motivations for starting her own facility came from her experience looking after her mum.

Dushyanthi Thangiah.

Queenslanders took out two other awards last night. Dushyanthi Thangiah, the CEO of Yumba-Meta Housing Association, won the For Purpose and Social Enterprise Award.

Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Debbie Platz won the Public Sector and Academia Award.

Ms Badenoch said Telstra had received a record-breaking 8500 nominations for the awards this year.

Debbie Platz.

"Judges were particularly impressed with (the winners') unwavering focus and determi-nation to pursue their passions and achieve success in their own way," she said.

THE WINNERS

Business Woman of the Year Award and Medium & Large Business Award: Natasha Chadwick, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, NewDirection Care Bellmere (QLD).

Small Business Award: Jodie Silvester, Managing Director and Founder, KAS Accounting

Solutions (WA).

Public Sector and Academia Award: Debbie Platz, Assistant Commissioner, Australian Federal Police (QLD).

For Purpose & Social Enterprise Award: Dushyanthi Thangiah, Chief Executive Officer, YumbaMeta Housing Association (QLD).

Emerging Leader Award: Genevieve Clay-Smith, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Bus Stop Films (NSW).