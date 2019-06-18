Queenslander Isaac born to play rep footy

UP THERE CAZALY: Aussie rules player Isaac Olver has been selected in the Queensland U12 side.

UP THERE CAZALY: Aussie rules player Isaac Olver has been selected in the Queensland U12 side. Rob Williams

AUSSIE RULES: Rising ruckman Isaac Olver earned a Queensland jersey following his dominant performances for Met West at the state titles from June 6-10 at Brendale.

At 181cm, the 12-year-old towers over many of his peers and he used every centimetre of his frame to terrorise opponents around the stoppages as Met West finished an encouraging fourth.

Overcoming a knee injury sustained three weeks before the carnival, Olver was instrumental playing in the all-important position for the green and gold for the second year running.

"We won a couple of games and lost a couple,” he said.

"But we played like a team. Every ruck contest that I had to go into, I didn't lose many.”

With his father Steve Olver from Victoria and a diehard fan of the Essendon Bombers, Olver grew up with a Sherrin in hand and first ran out competitively at five years of age.

Naturally, he supports the Bombers too and he bases his game on that of his favourite player 2.08m tall Essendon ruckman Max Gawn, who is one of the AFL's best.

There can be a fair bit of niggle at the centre bounces and it gets very physical but Olver does not shirk the tough work and heavy contact.

Playing his club footy for Wests, he dreams of emulating Gawn's feats in the AFL and is thrilled to take the initial step towards that goal with selection to his first state team.

"It feels good,” he said.

"I'm happy for the people who did make it but also sad for those who didn't.”

Regardless of the sport, representing this great state is a tremendous honour and Queenslanders get behind their teams.

Despite his father's southern allegiances, the Flinders View product considers himself a Queenslander to the bone and he endeavours to do this great state proud when he pulls on maroon at Mandurah in Western Australia in August.

The Sunshine State finished second last year and with Olver commanding the ruck, the Queenslanders are sure to be competitive again, though Victoria are expected to be the team to beat.

Understandably proud, the Ipswich Grammar School student's family will fly over to support him at the tournament.

"You hope but you don't dare to dream,” mother Amanda Olver said.

"He works very hard. He is very humble.

"He is a team man and he trains hard, and he loves it more than anything.”

Tom Bushnell