Four fire crews responded to a house fire in Karrabin in the early hours of August 19.
News

Queenslander destroyed by early morning fire

Lachlan Mcivor
19th Aug 2020 11:30 AM
A HOUSE in Karrabin has been destroyed after a fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the first of four crews arrived at the highset Queenslander on Karrabin Rosewood Rd at 12.40am.

“The building was already well involved,” she said.

“(The fire) was about 25m by 25m.

“The fire was under control at about 1.20am. It was completely extinguished just before 4am.”

A fire investigator is on scene this morning.

Paramedics were on scene at the house opposite Karrabin railway station but no one required assistance.

Neighbour Susan Gangemi said the house was unoccupied.

The house was gutted by the blaze.
She thanked a stranger, who was identified as Lindsay Pollock, after he alerted her family to the fire.

“Unable to wake me by knocking on the door, he held his hand on the horn until he woke my son and daughter in-law up and I’m assuming he called the fire brigade also,” she said.

“Without his care and concern things could have been a whole lot worse for us.

“We are all OK, just a little scared at the time. It was really shocking.

“It was incredibly frightening but the emergency services did an amazing job. We do appreciate them keeping our home safe.”

Ms Gangemi said Mr Pollock was the “hero of the night.”

“(I) just did what anyone would do when there was danger,” he said on Facebook.

“I was actually there before there were flames coming out of the building but from the smoke I could tell there was something wrong.

“The house burst into flames whilst I was on the phone to 000.”

