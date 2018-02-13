Menu
Bizarre reason woman’s car ended up on boardwalk

by AAP

AN UNLICENSED driver, who was allegedly three times over the blood alcohol limit when she drove on a popular Brisbane River walkway, says she was just taking her dog for a swim.

Cheryl Taylor has no memory of driving from Fernvale to South Bank, an hour-long journey, and is unsure how she managed to drive onto the timber river boardwalk on January 17.

She apologised for her actions and intends to plead guilty to charges of high- range drink driving, driving without a licence and driving an unregistered vehicle.

"I was only taking the dog for a swim," she told reporters outside Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

"I don't know what happened that day. I don't even know how I got on there."

Taylor said she had received a phone call from her 18-year-old son before jumping in her car and heading to Brisbane to try and clear her head on what she described as a "s*** day".

"All I remember was one o'clock in the morning my (girlfriend) coming to get me," she said.

"If I could turn back that day I would."

Officers stopped Taylor shortly after she drove past pedestrians and cyclists onto the boardwalk, and a breath test later revealed her blood alcohol limit was allegedly 0.153.

Taylor, who has been caught drink driving before, said she was concerned she could be jailed but understood the ramifications of her actions. "Do the crime, do the time," she said.

Taylor is expected back at court on March 6.

