Bob Katter's son-in-law in $100m ammo deal

The M777 155mm lightweight towed howitzer cannons in action at Shoalwater Bay training area, near Rockhampton.

THE Queenslander behind Australasia's largest privately owned supplier of small arms - and the son-in-law of Bob Katter - has been awarded a $100 million to supply ammunition to the Army.

Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne will reveal the details in Brisbane today, as the Turnbull Government shows further signs of transitioning Queensland to a khaki state.

Business NIOA, which has a long history of supply weapons to the Government and police services in Australia and overseas, will supply the Army with 155mm lightweight towed Howitzer ammunition.

The contact is in partnership with Rheinmetall Defence, which is also vying for the Australian Defence Force's $5 billion Land 400 project.

Mr Pyne said up to 22 new jobs would be created to acquire the modern high-performance 155mm ammunition.

"This ammunition will replace an ageing ammunition stock, providing increased range and lethality, as well as a greater range of effects such as infra-red illumination to enhance the Army's advanced night fighting capability,'' Mr Pyne said.

"This is an exciting new market for Australian defence industry and we hope after successful qualification of the ammunition, industry can start making the training rounds locally."

He said the contract would create 12 new jobs at NIOA for the next two years while the ammunition is qualified.

Subject to a successful business case, NIOA has estimated it will hire up to 10 more people in the domestic assembly of training ammunition.

NIOA, whose managing director Robert Nioa is the son-in-law of the federal Member for Kennedy, is also looking at additional opportunities for domestic manufacture of other types of 155mm ammunition.

The announcement is on top of a separate announcement in which Mr Pyne congratulated NIOA on winning a contract worth $95 million to supply more than 30 different munitions over the next five years to the military.

Mr Pyne will also tour another defence business based in Queensland, which has been awarded $3.4 million to develop a vehicle-mounted improvised explosive device detection and clearance capability that uses an advanced radar system that could be integrated with existing ADF deployable vehicles.