Galilee rail loan blast for Qld Treasurer

Queensland Deputy Premier, Treasurer Jackie Trad hands down the state's Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook 2017/18 in Brisbane, Monday, December 18, 2017. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) NO ARCHIVING
by Clare Armstrong

THE  State Government has been accused of "muddying the waters" with semantics about the status of a loan to build a rail line into the Galilee Basin.

A proposal by Aurizon for a loan from the Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility (NAIF) to construct the line was the subject of intense debate this week due to conflicting reports about the active status of the application.

LNP senator Ian Macdonald said Queensland Treasurer Jackie Trad was "cleverly trying to confuse the public" by shifting the Aurizon loan debate towards NAIF's administrative procedures.

"NAIF is not the environmental guardian of Australia and should be able to make commercial decisions without facing intimidating tactics that confuse the public," Senator Macdonald said.

Ms Trad said it was "incumbent" on NAIF to advise the Government what it means when it says a project is inactive, while Herbert MP Cathy O'Toole said it would be "really good" if the chief executive of NAIF "started working with relevant government bodies".

"NAIF's been a very big disappointment to Townsville," Ms O'Toole said.

Topics:  galilee basin jackie trad rail

At the time he told police the money was from the sale of a motorcycle.

New Ipswich District Court Judge: After nine years in the role, Ipswich District Court Judge Greg Koppenol will move to Brisbane Court.He will be replaced by Judge Dennis Lynch QC. In court on Tuesday, Judge Koppenol was recognised for his "brisk and vigorous approach" to the role.

The program aims to use evolving technology including sensors to improve the operation of lighting.

The council is focused on the acquisition of LED street lights

Councillor David Morrison

The lack of commitment does not provide certainty to developers

