Train services resume after police incident

Trains on the Springfield line have been suspended due to a police incident. Picture: Tara Croser
INBOUND trains have resumed in both directions after being an earlier police incident caused cancellations and delays of up to an hour.

Translink announced all inbound services on the Springfield line were suspended between Springfield Central and Roma Street due to the incident, and warned of delays of up to an hour.

Individual services on the Ipswich and Ferny Grove lines were also affected by the incident at Goodna station, but some cancellations and residual delays continue to affect some services.

Police on scene after man hit by train at Goodna

Ipswich and Rosewood train services have been impacted

