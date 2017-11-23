Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Delays across SEQ rail network frustrate commuters

Queensland Rail trains are seen at the Mayne Rail Yard in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Queensland Rail trains are seen at the Mayne Rail Yard in Brisbane. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

SOUTHEAST Queensland commuters are enduring a frustrating start to their working day, with delays on five major lines and cancellations to some services.

Translink reports a mechanical issue to a train near Roma Street has caused delays to the Beenleigh, Caboolture, Cleveland, Ferny Grove, Gold Coast and Sunshine Coast lines.

Passengers were earlier warned to expect 20 minute delays, but this has now been downgraded to a waiting time of up to 15 minutes.

The 7.53am Central to Doomben train was also cancelled due to a mechanical issue.

PHOTOS: 'Half a car' one of 26 going under the hammer

PHOTOS: 'Half a car' one of 26 going under the hammer

Twenty six cars, and one half of a car, will be auctioned off by Ipswich City Council.

QLD VOTES: Where to find your closest ballot box on Saturday

Let us help you find the closest voting booth.

Find out where your best spot is to cast a vote here

Easy money lesson with cash savvy pig

Lucy, 3, and Evie, 4, O'Sullivan of Brassall are starting their money saving journey with a Money Savvy Pig.

Start saving early

Short on zingers as students throw curly questions

Federal Opposition Leader, Bill Shorten, visiting Springfield's Woodcrest State College earlier today. L-R: Woodcrest State College principal Pat Murphy, Bill Shorten, Federal Member for Oxley Milton Dick and Labor candidate for the seat of Jordan, Charis Mullen.

Ipswich students quiz Opposition Leader Bill Shorten

Local Partners