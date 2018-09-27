Crash horror: Policeman in ICU after surgery

Policeman Peter MacAulay is fighting for his life following an incident west of Brisbane this morning.

A POLICEMAN remains in a critical condition following surgery after he was hit by a suspected stolen car west of Brisbane this morning.

The officer, now identified as Peter MacAulay, has been taken out of surgery and is in the intensive care unit at hospital.

The constable was sworn into the police service in 2014 and is understood to have been working in Goodna.

A teenage boy and girl are assisting police with their inquiries.

Acting superintendent Melissa Adams has offered her sympathies to the male constable who was hit by the allegedly stolen car.

Police have set up a crime scene on Brisbane Rd, Booval following the hit-and-run around 5am.

Officers had initially tried to stop the vehicle when it was reported stolen but were unsuccessful.

By chance, another police vehicle was travelling in the opposite direction and deployed stingers to intercept the stolen vehicle.

A police officer has been hit by a suspected stolen car at the Ipswich suburb of Booval. Picture: 9 News

"During that deployment, a police officer has been struck by the vehicle and sustained significant injuries," acting superintendent Adams said earlier today.

"His condition is critical."

She said it was difficult to hear of one of her colleagues injured during the incident.

"It's extremely difficult," she said.

"We are a very close-knit policing district. We look after ourselves and our thoughts are with this officer and his family.

"And we ask people to say a prayer for him."

A police officer has been hit by a stolen car at Booval. Picture: Channel 7



Brisbane Road is closed with traffic diversions via McGrath Lane and Stafford Street.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.