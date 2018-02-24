Boy, 4, rescued from stormwater drain

Rain showers are forecast to continue throughout much of Queensland. Oliver Alden, 8, is a bit sick of the wet weather. Picture: Brendan Radke

A YOUNG boy has been pulled from a drain in Morayfield in an incident authorities say could have ended tragically, as flood warnings remain during the southeast's ongoing wet weather.

The unsupervised four-year-old had entered a stormwater drain in a park on Ridgegarden Drive while playing with other children this morning.

He became wedged under a stormwater grate about 11am.

The boy was stuck for about 20 minutes before nearby adults heard the children calling and raised the alarm.

Firefighters from Caboolture station arrived and removed the child from danger.

Station Officer Rowen Clem said the outcome could have been a tragic one.

"Had it rained while he was in there it'd be a different story," he said.

"It's timely to remind parents watch where your kids are playing and make sure they're not playing in storm water drains."

The incident comes after the state was battered by wet weather. Caboolture saw nearly 60mm of rain overnight.

A warning is in place for parts of the Gold Coast after a massive downpour which has dumped up to 300mm of rain in just two days.

The Bureau of Meteorology was last night warning areas around the Logan and Albert River catchments could be affected by minor flooding, with up to 200mm falling and another 90mm expected to fall today as the soaking continues.

More than 135mm of rain has fallen in Brisbane since 9am Friday.

Nambour has also been swamped by 100mm in the past 24 hours, while Caboolture copped a drenching of more than 100mm.

The heaviest falls were recorded near the NSW border, where more than 202mm fell in Lower Springbrook and 214mm hit Binna Burra.

Although conditions for the next couple of days are not expected to be as severe as yesterday, Weatherzone senior meteorologist Jacob Cronje said the rain "isn't going anywhere".

"There's going to be water everywhere," Mr Cronje said.

The warnings, coupled with repeated called from emergency services to avoid entering floodwaters, come as a Maryborough man has described the terrifying moment the car he was travelling in was washed off the road.

James Redmond was returning home from Hervey Bay Airport on Booral Rd when the incident happened about 9.30pm on Thursday, The Fraser Coast Chronicle reports.

He said the car hit the floodwater, which had accumulated near the Main St intersection over hours of constant rain across the Fraser Coast, spun off the road and was quickly inundated with water.

Water over Booral Rd near Main Street. Picture: Alistair Brightman

"It was anxious moments," Mr Redmond said.

While Mr Redmond and his colleague were sitting in the car along with the driver of the vehicle, they watched on as a second unsuspecting driver hit the floodwater and lost control.

Mr Redmond said he was concerned for the young driver in the other car, while his colleague was also distressed fearing that the second vehicle could have struck the car in which they were stranded.

Emergency service crews were called to the scene and rescued the four people trapped in the floodwater.

Mr Redmond said there was nothing the driver of the vehicle could have done to avoid the incident as it was impossible to see the water on the road.

A minor flood warning remains in place in the Logan and Albert Rivers as well as the coastal catchments south of Tewantin to Beenleigh.

The Bureau of Meteorology says the worst of the rain is over, but further falls are expected in the region today.

Up to 30mm is forecast in the River City today, with the mercury expected to climb to 27C.

The weather bureau is also predicting falls of up to 50mm on the Gold Coast and 30mm in Maroochydore.

The rain is expected to linger in Brisbane for much of next week.

Further north, Townsville is set to cop more rain this weekend, with some parts of the region receiving more than 100mm in the gauge during the past two days.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, from 9am until late afternoon yesterday, 7mm of rain fell at the Townsville Airport.

However there was 20.8mm recorded up to 9am, with most falling throughout the night.

BOM meteorologist Sean Fitzgerald said today was looking like another rainy one. He said there was a 90 per cent chance of rain, with potential falls between 20-60mm.

Two Polish tourists had to be rescued after their car was washed from a causeway at Kobble Creek, north of Brisbane, on Friday.

The pair contacted emergency services when they ran into trouble just past 6.30pm.

When police arrived water was already covering the bonnet of the vehicle, causing it to wash from the causeway, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Spokesman said.

The man and woman were able to escape from the vehicle and were washed about 200m downstream.

"They were then in the flow of the creek and managed to make their way to a tree until our firefighters arrived," the spokesman said.

Two swift water rescue crews responded to the incident and were able to retrieve the pair from the creek.

Paramedics treated the man and woman for hyperthermia, but they were not taken to hospital.

Many roads across the state are closed after flash flooding from today’s downpour.

At least five other people had to be rescued after vehicles were caught in rising floodwaters on the Sunshine and Fraser Coasts.

A passing truck driver saved four people from two cars which had tried to cross a creek in Hervey Bay and another was rescued at Maleny.

In the six hours to about 3.20pm, 145mm of rain was recorded at Mt Tamborine in the Gold Coast hinterland. Forecasters had predicted the area could cop 300mm over today and tomorrow - more than the average rainfall for the month.

About 105mm of rain fell at Flatstone Creek in the Lockyer Valley in the six hours to 10.10am

In the 48 hours to about 3pm 99.2mm fell at Mount Gravatt. Brisbane recorded 83.6mm while Ipswich had 80mm.

The downpour saw several roads, schools and childcare centres close.