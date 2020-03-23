Menu
QUEENSLAND TIMES: Office now closed to the public

by Tony Walkley, General Manager for Queensland Times
23rd Mar 2020 3:13 PM

OUR commitment to ensuring our community remains informed of local news and information is our priority.

Due to increased risk of Covid-19 and government recommendations on social distancing, we have reduced onsite staff currently and our reception will be closed to the public from Midday on 23rd March 2020.  

  • For classified enquiries please phone 13 11 13
  • For My Tributes please phone 13 11 35
  • For all other enquiries please phone 3817 1717

We apologise for any inconvenience caused as we take action to protect our staff, our customers and our community and ensure we can continue to keep locals informed of news as it happens. 

coronavirusipswich ipswich queensland times
Ipswich Queensland Times

