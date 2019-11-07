Queensland Times launches appeal to help 250 families

BE GENEROUS: Karen McCoombes and Karen Roberts from St Vincent De Paul Society Queensland have launched the 2019 QT Adopt-a-Family appeal.

CHRISTMAS can be a stressful and worrying time for many people in our community, especially those who are at risk of having no food to eat or presents to open.

Many people are facing extreme hardship such as homelessness, domestic violence, loss of income or relationship breakdowns, meaning they aren't in a position to provide a home-cooked meal or gifts for themselves or loved ones.

To help spread the Christmas cheer, the Queensland Times has teamed up with a number of community groups, crisis care and support services, churches and shelters to help 250 families through the Adopt-a-Family appeal.

Like the name suggests, the campaign gives readers the opportunity to "adopt" a family to help make their Christmas extra special by putting together a hamper of food and gifts.

Your hampers are given to the individual charities, which deliver them to the families they have nominated.

To help make this year's appeal a success, the Queensland Times is calling on businesses, schools, sporting clubs and members of the community to sign up to help a struggling family.

Adopt-a-Family appeal co-ordinator Karen McCoombes is again hoping to hear from generous members of the community.

"Everyone here at the Queensland Times is passionate about giving back to our community, which is why this appeal is so important to us each and every year," she said.

"By partnering with a number of agencies and groups in our community, we know these hampers are going to those individuals and families who are struggling the most.

"The thought of someone in our community not having anything to eat during the holidays or presents under a tree to open is a very sad thought.

"That is why we hope our generous readers will once again help us in our mission to ensure everyone has a lovely holiday.

"Last year all our families were adopted, so we hope to have the same happy outcome again this year."

Karen Roberts from StVincent De Paul Society Queensland said the appeal made a big difference to those they helped.

A full list of families that need your assistance will be uploaded to the QT website mid-November.

Phone Karen McCoombes on 3817 1786 or email aaf@qt.com.au.