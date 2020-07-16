Menu
Inside the digital edition of the Queensland Times, a flip page product to accommodate people who want a newspaper like experience.
Queensland Times has its own digital edition

Andrew Korner
by
16th Jul 2020 9:48 AM
A NEW and exciting addition has arrived on our homepage.

The Queensland Times has launched a new version of the digital newspaper to keep readers informed with our biggest stories all in one convenient flip-book.

Every day, you'll find local news, sport, puzzles, shares information, national and world news.

A fraction of each article is shown in the 16-page edition and then you tap to read more. You can also navigate through every story one by one.

Not only can you flick through, zoom and print pages, but you can also make use of the search function to find exactly what you're needing.

You can check it out for yourself here.

You'll also find it each day by scrolling halfway down our home page near the container with council news.

Remember, this website will remain the latest and most up to date source of local news.

Here you can find local news, business stories, opinion pieces, as well as national news. 

If you click on the local section headings you will find even more local news. We have pages and pages of it.

