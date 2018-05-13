Teacher’s creepy sexts to schoolgirl

At an early stage the teacher, using the pseudonym Itsa Secret, received photographs sent by the student depicting her in skimpy underwear (file photo).

A TEACHER has been caught using a false name to send emails to a schoolgirl and convincing her to send sexual images of herself.

The Queensland teacher, who cannot be identified, has been barred from teaching until September 8, 2020 after the shocking details were revealed in a Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal disciplinary hearing.

He had a pastoral role in the school and counselled the student.

He started the sexual behaviour despite being aware of her particular vulnerability.

She had earlier told him she had been a victim of rape by the son of her father's girlfriend.

He had taught English, History and Religious Education and from early 2016 when the student was in year 12, she was in his Religious Education class.

He also had a held a mission and ministry role and spent much of his time engaging in school prayer, liturgies, community outreach programs, camps and other pastoral extra-curricular activities.

Three days after getting the student's email address, on 22 March 2016, he used it to send an email to her using the false email name 'Itsa Secret'.

His first email was: "Hiya there sexi. How r u? Can I ask, do u touch urself? The thought of u doing so is sexi, it drives me crazy! U r so hot! I wuld luv to c all of u!

Wat wuld a guy have to do to get a 'pic' of u? I wuld luv u to wear nothing under a skirt or dress nd have u flash me - that wuld b so hot. I dream bout it! (sic)."

Over the next two months there were a number of emails between the teacher and the student. Some of the time he sent those emails as Itsa Secret and other times he used his true identity as teacher using the school's email system.

The emails sent as Itsa Secret were highly sexualised, whereas his emails sent as teacher appeared normal except that many were sent outside school hours.

Once he received the first photograph the teacher expressed admiration for it using sexual language and persistently asked for more photographs including nude ones.

The tribunal heard it was a constant theme of his emails to ask the student whether she fantasised about anyone and whether she touched herself and to describe committing sexual acts upon her in graphic detail with many references to his, and her, sexual organs, and to his fantasies and desires.

In the emails sent on the evening of 25 March, Itsa Secret sent three pictures of his penis as attachments to the emails, and the student responded with a picture of herself wearing a bra and shorts.

He then sent four more pictures of his penis.

The teacher also sent a number of emails proposing they meet in person for the purpose of sex.

After repeated emails the student told Itsa Secret she had guessed who he was because he had "made far too many slip ups".

He had inadvertently left clues about his true identity including an email in which he used her full names. Itsa Secret would not have known this but the teacher would have.

It's also alleged the teacher hugged the student and touched her leg in class.

The tribunal stated the teacher betrayed the trust arising from his pastoral role with the student, and that he should have realised that she could be particularly vulnerable to such betrayal.

The teacher will need to satisfy a psychologist he understands appropriate boundaries if he is to regain registration.