Police will be deployed to airports and random checks conducted at border crossings after Queensland would slams shut to Victoria.
Queensland slams borders shut as Covid-19 outbreak swells

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
27th May 2021 2:52 PM
Queensland will require any returning from Victoria to go into mandatory quarantine from

1am tomorrow.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said police will be meeting arrivals at the airport.

It comes as Victoria is plunged into a stage three, seven-day lockdown after 12 new cases emerged overnight, wtih 34 active cases across the state.

Twenty-six are linked to a cluster in Melbourne's northern suburbs.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has closed the state’s borders to Victoria. Picture: Dan Peled
Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has urged anyone with symptoms to come forward and get tested.

She said testing sites will continue to be open across the weekend.

Anyone who has been in Victoria during the last 14 days and has symptoms needs to get tested.

Anyone who arrived into Queensland from 1am today, must abide by the same restrictions being imposed in Victoria.

 

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young announces Queensland’s borders are shutting to Victoria.
Dr Young said Queenslanders returning home from 1am tomorrow, are allowed to do so but they will be placed into hotel quarantine.

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath said anyone who is already in Queensland needs to keep checking the list of exposure sites in Victoria.

 

 

 

Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll said as of 1am this morning, anyone entering Queensland must have filled out a border pass.

There will be random checks at the state's border roads in coming days.

 

 

Originally published as Queensland slams borders shut to Victoria as COVID outbreak swells

