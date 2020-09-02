Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
News

Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Sep 2020 8:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND has recorded two new cases of COVID-19, with both linked to known cases.

The two new cases announced on Wednesday come after two cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Both cases yesterday are from Ipswich; an 18-year-old student from Staines Memorial College and a nurse who works at Ipswich Hospital.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there are now 28 active cases, with 18,151 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

“(Both new cases) are linked with existing known cases so we’re very comfortable with that,” she said.

MORE TO COME

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Full names of 218 people in court today

        Premium Content Full names of 218 people in court today

        News Every day the Queensland Times publishes the full names of all people due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates Court

        • 2nd Sep 2020 7:08 AM
        More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        Premium Content More Aussies die as $44 billion money trail goes untraced

        News News Corp launches campaign to sort out aged care mess

        Drug deal spurs police to search Laidley shed

        Premium Content Drug deal spurs police to search Laidley shed

        Crime A 20-year-old drove to Ipswich to collect drugs before distributing them at his...

        Infected Ipswich nurse’s bizarre COVID symptom

        Premium Content Infected Ipswich nurse’s bizarre COVID symptom

        News Ipswich Hospital nurse diagnosed with COVID-19 after developing abdominal pains