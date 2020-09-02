Queensland records two new COVID-19 cases

QUEENSLAND has recorded two new cases of COVID-19, with both linked to known cases.

The two new cases announced on Wednesday come after two cases were confirmed on Tuesday.

Both cases yesterday are from Ipswich; an 18-year-old student from Staines Memorial College and a nurse who works at Ipswich Hospital.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there are now 28 active cases, with 18,151 tests conducted over the past 24 hours.

“(Both new cases) are linked with existing known cases so we’re very comfortable with that,” she said.

