Queensland records one new COVID-19 case

QUEENSLAND has recorded only one new COVID-19 case overnight, with no new infections coming from the Ipswich Hospital cluster.

With Parliament in session on Tuesday, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement on Twitter.

She said the new case is a returned traveller who is already in quarantine.

There are now 25 active cases across the state.

It comes after a fifth healthcare worker at Ipswich Hospital was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The woman in her 30s was a known contact of a previously confirmed case from the hospital.

The cluster has resulted in elective surgeries being postponed and staff shifted to cover the emergency department and acute admissions.

More than 220 staff are in quarantine.

