Queensland real estate agency goes into liquidation

A GOLD Coast company behind a tiny Labrador real estate agency and a mysterious wealth management company has gone into liquidation.

Wealth Foundation Realty, which also traded as JV Reynolds Labrador Real Estate, went into liquidation on September 6 with declared debts of more than $370,000.

According to documents lodged with ASIC, the company owed $214,514 to employees and another $158,192 to unsecured creditors, including $118,292 to the tax office.

The report to creditors, lodged by liquidator Travis Pullen of B & T Advisory, also included unsecured debts totalling $18,010 to three individuals, listed only as "name suppressed".

The report gave no reason for suppressing the creditors' names and did not say whether or not they were related to the company or its sole director Sussan Walker.

Wealth Foundation Realty director Sussan Walker. Photo: Supplied

Ms Walker, who declined to answer questions, is a licensed real estate agent.

Her online career profile described her as CEO of Wealth Foundation Realty, and a previous senior investment adviser.

Two days later, her profile was changed to remove all trace of Wealth Foundation Realty, saying instead she was "investment specialist" at Australasian Property and Finance.

The profile was deleted altogether after the Bulletin sent her a message via the platform.

Wealth Foundation Realty, an investment company which also operated the JV Reynolds Labrador real Estate business, has gone into liquidation. Photo: Supplied

Before it was taken offline this week, the Wealth Foundation Realty website, registered by Ms Walker, listed an Australian Credit Licence number that belongs to an apparently-unrelated company, Global Loan Hub.

"Wealth Foundation Realty is … a unique property investment company that provides a comprehensive specialised and professional service on wealth creation, wealth protection, and investment, using a direct property as the underlying asset class," the website said.

ASIC records show neither Wealth Foundation Realty nor Ms Walker hold an Australian credit licence or Australian Financial Services Licence nor are they authorised through a licensee.

Wealth Foundation Realty, an investment company which also operated the JV Reynolds Labrador real Estate business, has gone into liquidation. Photo: Supplied

Mr Pullen was unable to provide any indication of why the company entered liquidation, nor why Wealth Foundation Realty would be using another company's credit licence number on its website.

Emails and phone calls to Global Loan Hub, owned by Broadbeach property identity Alan Myall, were not returned and attempts to contact Mr Myall were unsuccessful.

Know more about this story? Email kathleen.skene@news.com.au