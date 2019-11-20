Menu
Queensland Rail has announced free travel on certain Mondays in the lead up to Christmas. Picture AAPimage/David Clark
Queensland Rail says thanks with free travel

Paige Ashby
paige.ashby@apn.com.au
20th Nov 2019 2:54 PM
QUEENSLAND Rail has announced free train travel for all customers on its services on some Mondays in the lead up to Christmas.

The free travel applies to all Citytrain services including Airtrain on November 25 and December 2 and 9 as a way of thanking customers for their “continued loyalty over the past two years as Queensland Rail worked to restore services earlier this year.”

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the cost of the free travel would be covered with funding that had been set aside for bonuses for senior managers at Queensland Rail.

“Queensland Rail’s board has voted to phase out performance payments, starting from the current financial year, and will work with its senior management team to implement that,” Mr Bailey said.

Commuters won’t need to touch on or off with their go card on those days or buy a paper ticket, simply turn up and ride.

