Queensland Rail deploys NGR train to cope with Ipswich line

QUEENSLAND'S controversial New Generation Rollingstock trains will join the Ipswich line for the first time, to cope with growing passenger numbers.

Queensland Rail has allocated the New Generation Rollingstock trains to start operating on the Caboolture and Ipswich lines later this month as part of the fleet's ongoing deployment.

Minister for Transport Mark Bailey said the change meant Caboolture and Ipswich line customers would experience the NGR fleet for the first time.

"I'm pleased to announce that the fleet will commence operating weekly services on the Caboolture and Ipswich lines, as part of the continued rollout," he said.

"Provided final testing activities are completed as planned, at this stage we expect these trains will begin replacing services on the Caboolture and Ipswich lines from Monday, October 22."

Queensland's new train fleet has been plagued with defects and disability access problems.

The rollout of the $4.4 billion trains has been slow, with $150million in modifications also required.

Problems with disability access have prompted Queensland Rail to strengthen its customer service presence on the Ipswich line ahead of the trains' arrival.

Mr Bailey said Queensland Rail would ensure customers requiring boarding assistance were supported from first to the last service.

"If customers require assistance boarding a service at this location, they can continue to wait at the assisted boarding point on the platform as they would for any other service," he said.

Thirty-one NGR trains are now available for service and one more will be added before the deployment to Ipswich.

"As more trains are commissioned and successfully undergo testing and safety assessments, the NGR fleet will gradually commence rolling out on other lines across the southeast Queensland network," Mr Bailey said.

NGR trains were first deployed to the Gold Coast and Airport lines to meet higher patronage demand and deliver an enhanced timetable for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

"This was followed by the introduction of the fleet to the Doomben line in May 2018, Northgate to CBD services in July and the Redcliffe Peninsula and Springfield lines in September."

More scheduled services are expected on the Ipswich line as more New Generation Rollingstock trains are deployed, Mr Bailey said.