Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
How are property prices trending in south-east Queensland? Click on the link below
How are property prices trending in south-east Queensland? Click on the link below Yvonne Gardiner
Property

Queensland property prices: how much is your home worth?

by Samantha Healey, The Courier-Mail
15th Jun 2019 10:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IF REAL estate was a race between the tortoise and the hare, Queensland's steady-as-she-goes approach is proving to be a winner.

New data shows that many Queensland cities and towns are performing better than expected, and in some cases they are completely defying the property downturn being experienced interstate.

In Brisbane, house prices have hit a new record high, with inner western Auchenflower the biggest mover. That marks 27 straight quarters of growth for the city overall, making Brisbane the envy of other capital cities.

But it's not just the state's capital that is shining, with the Mackay region bouncing back from the mining downturn to deliver the strongest growth in the state. The town of Sarina recorded a stunning 15.3 per cent rise.

Even the Gold Coast, which had seemingly lost a bit of its shine, is heating up again, with Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach Waters leading the rise for house and unit prices respectively.

And Townsville, which was ravaged by floods earlier this year, is showing some green shoots as the recovery continues.

But what about your town, your suburb? What is it now worth? Find out now.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks property queensland

Top Stories

    A bittersweet comedy about love, marriage and death

    premium_icon A bittersweet comedy about love, marriage and death

    News Ipswich Little Theatre's new production a rollercoaster of emotions

    • 15th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Realising that time is priceless

    premium_icon Realising that time is priceless

    News Troy Cassar-Daley on his latest tour

    • 15th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Family pizza business is a real plus for city

    premium_icon Family pizza business is a real plus for city

    News When it comes to pizza, there are plenty of opinions