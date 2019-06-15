Queensland property prices: how much is your home worth?

How are property prices trending in south-east Queensland? Click on the link below

How are property prices trending in south-east Queensland? Click on the link below Yvonne Gardiner

IF REAL estate was a race between the tortoise and the hare, Queensland's steady-as-she-goes approach is proving to be a winner.

New data shows that many Queensland cities and towns are performing better than expected, and in some cases they are completely defying the property downturn being experienced interstate.

In Brisbane, house prices have hit a new record high, with inner western Auchenflower the biggest mover. That marks 27 straight quarters of growth for the city overall, making Brisbane the envy of other capital cities.

But it's not just the state's capital that is shining, with the Mackay region bouncing back from the mining downturn to deliver the strongest growth in the state. The town of Sarina recorded a stunning 15.3 per cent rise.

Even the Gold Coast, which had seemingly lost a bit of its shine, is heating up again, with Surfers Paradise and Broadbeach Waters leading the rise for house and unit prices respectively.

And Townsville, which was ravaged by floods earlier this year, is showing some green shoots as the recovery continues.

But what about your town, your suburb? What is it now worth? Find out now.