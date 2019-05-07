Queensland beef sizzles in national awards

Ivan Price of Moongool stud, Yuleba, with the new cattle cam app which allows for live view remote monitoring of your cattle, Brisbane Showgounds, Bowen Hills. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

A QUEENSLAND producer is the toast of the Australian cattle industry after winning the Supreme Beef Award at the Sydney Royal Show.

In fact Ivan Price won two trophies for cattle from his Moongool stud at Surat, 440km west of Brisbane.

The first trophy was the supreme award for a Charolais bull and the other was for the best pair exhibited at the show, a Charolais cow and bull.

Price, 48, a regular blue ribbon winner at the Royal Brisbane Show took it all in his stride.

He said he was happy the supreme award came to Queensland where he was a 1000-strong herd.

The Charolais is a French breed that unlike other European breeds had considerable fat marbling, he said. This made it a juicy, quality eating steak.

Meanwhile, Hart family's Stockyard wagyu Kiwami won the award for the best tasting branded beef steak at the Ekka.

The full-blood wagyu specialty cut beat 49 other entries in what is regarded as the toughest beef contest in the country.

It's the third year in a row the Kiwami brand won the contest as part of the Royal Queensland Food and Wine Show.

"It can't be a fluke," said Stockyard chief Lachie Hart whose father Robin pioneered the export to Japan of chilled, grain-fed beef.

He said the firm strived for consistency.

Mr Hart said Stockyard has 20,000 head on feed - half of them wagyu animals.

While most of its beef is exported, Stockyard wagyu is available to diners at Nineteen and Kiyomi restaurants at The Star on the Gold Coast and Brisbane restaurants Bacchus, Urbane, Gerard's Bistro, and Lurleen's at Sirromet.

Beef colossus JBS Australia also struck gold at the Ekka. It won first prize for the best grain-fed steak with its Riverina Angus while a Tender Valley Alack Angus won a gold medal in the open class.