Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called a meeting to discuss the youth justice crisis.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has called a meeting to discuss the youth justice crisis.
Politics

Premier calls youth justice crisis meeting

by Sarah Vogler
17th May 2019 11:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DIRECTORS-general from across Government have been called to a meeting with Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this afternoon over the youth justice crisis that has led to children as young as 10 being housed in watchhouses.

"The numbers are coming down. That is a good sign but if course we need to do more," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"Later on this afternoon I will be speaking to all the directors-general.

"I want everybody working on this issue. I want collaboration across the Government.

"I expect that and I will be delivering that firm message to them this afternoon."

It comes after the Government faced three days of grilling in Parliament over the saga.

Dozens of children are currently housed in watchhouses instead of in youth detention centres due to overcrowding.

More Stories

annastacia palaszczuk crime juveniles politics state government youth justice crisis

Top Stories

    Toughest time: Battle to keep Western Pride in state league

    premium_icon Toughest time: Battle to keep Western Pride in state league

    Soccer "THAT'S all I'm worried about, surviving this year and then we'll go well from there''.

    • 17th May 2019 1:05 PM
    Schools on lockdown after incident at Toowoomba hotel

    Schools on lockdown after incident at Toowoomba hotel

    Crime The Chronicle has reports schools are currently in lock-down

    • 17th May 2019 11:40 AM
    Supercuts to reopen salons across the state

    premium_icon Supercuts to reopen salons across the state

    Business A new purchaser has entered into an asset agreement

    • 17th May 2019 12:02 PM
    Another Ipswich coffee spot says soya latte

    premium_icon Another Ipswich coffee spot says soya latte

    Business The shock closure has left locals gobsmacked